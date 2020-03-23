Zoom share price | How to buy Zoom stocks

Quick statsFull name: Zoom Video CommunicationsASX ticker code: NASDAQ:ZMIndustry: Technology ServicesDate listed on ASX: 2019Market cap: US$36.084 billion (2018)CEO: Eric YuanCompetitors: WebEx, Skype, LogMeInCBA companies: WebEx, Skype, LogMeIn

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a technology services and video conferencing company headquartered in Australia. It is listed on the NASDAQ and employs 1702 people. The stock has receieved increased interest during the COVID-19 pandemic as people are forced to self-isolate and work from home. If you want to buy ZM shares, check out the data and follow the steps below.

Competitive broker fees on Australian and international shares

Monthly fee: $0.00

Brokerage fee – standard trade: $8.00

International: Yes

Support – After hours: Yes

How to buy shares in Zoom

Choose a share trading platform. If you’re a beginner, our table below can help you choose.

Open your account. You’ll need your ID, bank details and tax file number.

Confirm your payment details. You’ll need to fund your account with a bank transfer, debit card or credit card.

Find the shares you want to buy. Search the platform and buy your shares. It’s that simple.

The value of your investments can fall as well as rise and you may get back less than you invested. Past performance is no indication of future results.Compare trading platforms

Name

Product

Standard brokerage fee for ASX shares

Standard brokerage for US shares

Inactivity fee

Currency conversion fee

Markets

IG Share Trading

AUD 8 or 0.1%

USD 10 or 2 cents per share

$50 per quarter if you make fewer than three trades in that period.

0.50%

ASX shares Global shares Forex CFDs Margin trading

Enjoy some of the lowest brokerage fees on the market when trading Australian shares, international shares, forex and CFDs, plus get access to 24-hour customer support.

CMC Markets Stockbroking (Classic account)

AUD 11 or 0.1% for first 10 trades monthly

USD 19.95 for up to $5000 shares

$15 per month if you make no trades in that period.

Up to 0.60%

ASX shares Global shares Forex CFDs Margin trading Options trading

Access a broad range of investment products from Australia and overseas. Take advantage of IPOs and trade shares, warrants, options and CFDs listed across the ASX, SSX and Chi-X, and other major global exchanges, including US, Canada and UK markets.

Bell Direct Share Trading (Silver account)

AUD 15 or 0.1% for first 10 trades monthly

N/A

$0

N/A

ASX shares

Bell Direct offers a one-second placement guarantee on market-to-limit ASX orders or your trade is free, plus enjoy extensive free research reports from top financial experts.

ANZ Share Investing

AUD 19.95

AUD 59

$0

0.60%

ASX shares Global shares Margin trading Options trading

Earn 1 Qantas Point per AU$3 spent on brokerage fees on certain instruments.

Access Morningstar reports, company announcements and and live pricing via ANZ’s share investing platform. Available for desktop and mobile.

Westpac Online Investing Account

19.95 or 0.11%

USD $19.95 for trades up to USD $5,000, USD $29.95 for trades up to USD $10,000, 0.31% for trades above $10,000.

$63.50 per year on the global markets account

N/A

ASX shares Global shares Options trading US shares

Zoom overview

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enable face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It focuses on customer and employee happiness, a video-first cloud architecture, recognized market leadership, viral demand, an efficient go-to-market strategy, and robust customer support. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Latest data suggests 1702 work at Zoom.

Zoom’s address is: 55 Almaden Blvd 6th Floor San Jose, CA 95113 United States