‘zoom-bombing’:-protecting-kids-from-online-trolls

by: Susan Samples

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 08: 33 PM EDT

/ Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 09: 26 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Zoom bombing” is the newest term to enter the public lexicon thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’ve heard of ‘photo bombing’ and ‘video bombing,’ and every other sort of virtual ‘bombing.’ This is ‘Zoom bombing,’” said Chris McKenna of Protect Young Eyes, a nonprofit that promotes online safety for kids.

With millions turning to the online platform Zoom to connect with others amid home hibernation, it’s no surprise some trolls are trying to take advantage. Sometimes it’s the kids themselves disrupting virtual classes held via Zoom.

“There’ve been a couple of instances out east. A Boston school had a classroom of students together (on Zoom), and the students decided to share certain things they shouldn’t have,” McKenna explained.

McKenna has not heard of West Michigan children witnessing inappropriate content on Zoom and he wants to keep it that way. So the youth pastor turned online safety advocate created clear, step-by-step guides to help teachers and parents set up safe Zoom meetings.