Zonnique Pullins Twerks With Reginae Carter And More Friends For Her Birthday – Check Out Her Video

Zonnique Pullins shared a video on her social media account for her birthday in which she’s having all the fun she can in social distancing. She’s twerking with Regina Carter, and more pals for the camera, and fans are in awe.

Check out the video that Zonnique shared on her social media account below.

‘“ain’t nobody” intro revamped😭 shoutout to my friends and family who made my birthday special despite everything shutting down,’ Zonnique captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘I’m so happy that y’all still sisters no matter what, even after OMG girlz!!! Happy birthday.’

A follower said: ‘That was lit 🔥🔥 happy birthday again girl,’ and another follower said: ‘lol I tot that guy that walked in was going to be part of the dance as well. I’m glad you enjoyed your birthday.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Today was fucking amazing all day, and I know why & it’s because it’s an OG birthday @zonniquejailee.’

Someone else said: ‘Coronavirus is making this soooo difficult… We just want to live it up!!😭’

Kandi Burruss also wanted to mark this important event and posted: ‘Happy Birthday @zonniquejailee!!! With all the craziness going on in the world, I hope you’re still enjoying your day. Love you! Everybody give @zonniquejailee some bday love!’

A commenter said: ‘Hbd beautiful..she’s has grown so to be soo gorgeous,’ and someone else posted: ‘Happy Birthday @zonniquejailee may you be blessed with many more to come!’

Zonnique’s mom, Tiny Harris also shared a sweet message for her daughter in order to mark her anniversary.

‘I love u more than life itself. Don’t ever forget it! I’ll go to jail or hell about you girl!! You were born my superstar, so I called u Star!! Keep shining baby. My Living Barbie,’ Tiny posted, and fans flooded her comments section as well with kind wishes.



