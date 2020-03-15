Zombies are killing during daytime now with the help of impunity in Netflix Popular Zombie Drama Show Kingdom Season 2. Some important characters are dying and Some Serious Action Packed Plot is coming up!

Netflix Korean drama Kingdom Season 2 is in for some thrilling action-packed episodes. The six episodes saw some important characters to meet their ends in horrific ways and direct the plot towards a rousing end.

In the first episode we saw all the zombies in Joseon rise in numbers as they are now able to attack during the day as well. In a desperate attempt to stop the zombies, the plague that started the infection which led to humans turning into zombies ends up, in turn, taking the lives of many important characters in the show.

All the people face a horrific end in the fifth episode when palace all the zombies that were imprisoned by the Queen in her palace underground prison are released to help her fight the Crown Prince.

well I finished the season 2 of Kingdom bTCH I CAN’T WAIT FOR SEASON 3 NEXT YEAR TO SEE JUN JI HYUN !!!!!#KingdomNetflix #kingdomseason2 #JunJihyun pic.twitter.com/GXm6WCuV4x — ᶠᵉᵉᵈⁱⁿᵍ ᶠʳᵉⁿᶻᵉⁱ (@frenzeimnida) March 15, 2020

Some Crucial Characters Are All Set To Bid Farewell To The Korean Show!

In the final episode, we saw the story tale an ironic turn when the Queen finally reaps what she sowed and is bitten by a bunch of zombies. She does however, only to wake up as a zombie to be killed again in a breathtaking battle sequence. However, with the Queen’s death, everyone who wanted to use the newborn prince to rule the country is dead, leaving Chang to make a very important decision at the end of the season.

There has already been confirmation about the third season happening as well! There are going to be some newest addition in the third season as revealed by the Korean news articles. The third season will be unravelling some serious question that were left behind .