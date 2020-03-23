zombieland-writers-share-original-patrick-swayze-script-pages-for-canceled-cameo

The post-apocalyptic zombie comedy Zombieland from back 2009 gave a refreshing undertake the often overused undead trope, providing a miuch-needed dose of both horror and comedy in a worldwide world overrun by the walking dead. Among the movie’s most remarkable moments will come in the proper execution of a surprise cameo by former Ghostbuster Bill Murray, however now, some script pages have emerged showing how this scene may have played out had the filmmaker’s original choice taken on the role.

Because of screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick not being entirely sure that they would be capable of geting Murray for the cameo, they finished up developing many iterations with a variety of stars. One features the late, great, dirty dancing Patrick Swayze, and that version of the script has been revealed completely now.

The thought of Patrick Swayze starring in the movie has been known for quite a while, but this is actually the first time we’ve gotten a concept of what the scene could have involved.

The script features different names for a few of the characters, with Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee being originally named Albuquerque, with Columbus going by Flagstaff, and Little Rock Stillwater being named. The script though maintains Woody Harrelson’s character leading the group round the mansion before expressing his adoration for Patrick Swayze and proclaiming that the actor has been his hero since seeing The Outsiders as a youngster.

Much like the movie, the group then searches the home, clearing it of zombies, with Columbus/Flagstaff pairing off with Little Rock/Stillwater, and Tallahassee/Albuquerque choosing Wichita. Both find that Swayze is really a big fan of their own work, and, upon discovering a potter’s wheel plus some clay, Tallahassee/Albuquerque then gets a particular possibility to reenact an extremely well-known scene from Ghost in Patrick Swayze’s house.

Similar to the Bill Murray scene, a mysterious figure approaches from behind, in fact it is revealed to be Swayze then, with the script describing him as “Now zombified. Horrifying. Tight jeans. Tank top. And early-stages mullet. For so multiple reasons…Flagstaff SCREAMS.”

Whilst in Swayze’s house the gang also watches Roadhouse on his television and listens to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack on his stereo. Both movie and music already are in the players when our heroes arrive, again suggesting that Swayze is possibly their own biggest fan once.

The scene sounds just as brilliant because the one which eventually did happen with Bill Murray, in fact it is great to observe how things may have proved. Unfortunately, Swayze had not been designed for the movie, hence it likely to Murray, but an assortment was considered by the writers of other celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Bacon, The Rock, Mark Hamill, and Joe Pesci. On the next couple of weeks perhaps, we might get an insight into those aswell.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were kind enough release a these unused script pages to be able to provide some little relief to all those people who are currently under self-isolation because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This involves us from Paul Wernick’s official Twitter account.

