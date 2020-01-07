Zombie Army 4: Dead War Horde mode hands-on preview – simply great

GameCentral plays the new Horde mode from Zombie Army 4 and finds that fighting undead Nazis is something that never gets old.

The idea that less is more is not something that ever applies to video game sequels. No matter what franchise it is, each new entry brings with it more features, more complications, and the increasing danger of diluting what made the original work so well. That’s a particular problem for a game like Zombie Army 4, where its simplicity and straightforwardness is a major part of the appeal. What would be seen as a flaw to be addressed in other games is here something that has to be protected and nurtured.

The Zombie Army series started off as a low budget spin-off from Rebellion’s Sniper Elite series, a four-player co-op game that had you battling reanimated hordes of Nazi zombies – as well as zombie Hitler himself. The games were more successful than expected, which led to console ports (with a Nintendo Switch version coming later this year) and now the new, bigger budget, Zombie Army 4.

The preview we played including sections from both the main campaign and the new Horde mode, both of which allow for up to four players at a time in online co-op. We’d already played the campaign briefly at E3, but this time we got to have a look at the new progression system which, true to the tenets of the series, is purposefully uncomplicated. The upgrades you can unlock for your characters and guns work similarly to Call Of Duty perks and none have any downsides, so it’s more a question of whether you prioritise things like movement speed, ammo capacity, or special moves.

‘The key thing we wanted with Zombie Army 4 was to make a game you can drop into and just have fun with. A kind of more classic arcade style shooter’, lead designer Ryan Baker told us.

‘We wanted to add all these extra layers of new enemy types, progression, new weapon upgrades, and all that kind of stuff, and that does add quite a layer of complexity, but it is one of those things that you actually don’t have to worry about too much. You can still drop in there and just kill zombies.

‘All the upgrades help you, so you don’t have to get too bogged down on if you’re making the right choices. It’s not that kind of RPG thing where you make a choice early on and it massively effects everything else you do.’

The section we played through revolved around getting into a locked bunker, which involved syphoning off petrol from various vehicles and equipment in a large courtyard filled with wrecked machinery and… zombies. You could see why Rebellion had chosen it for their demonstration though as at first everything seems relatively easy, as you pick off zombies from a distance and run around trying to fill up petrol cans to take back to the bunker door.

Zombies not only become more numerous the longer you hang around but more dangerous ones appear too, including some with chainsaws and giant Gatling guns. Although the strangest of all is a zombie tank, which has a grotesquely beating heart that you must shoot at between its plates of metal armour. Between the more powerful enemies and having to wait for the petrol cans to fill up co-operation is essential and whenever someone died it was almost always because they’d tried to be a lone wolf rather than a team player.

Of course, the whole co-op zombie concept is not a new one, and there are obvious comparisons between the likes of Call Of Duty Zombies and Left 4 Dead, but Baker is confident that there are important differences between all the different franchises.

‘They [Call Of Duty] have a lot of things that can get very silly and over-the-top. We’ve really gone for the 80s shlocky, gory horror movie thing. So we’ve got that ridiculousness there, that sort of slightly slapstick comedy with the way you can kill things, but in the world of the game they’re all taking things seriously. Because to them they’re fighting real zombies.’

‘I think with Left 4 Dead it’s the fastness of those zombies that puts you under instant pressure. But in our game, you can often feel, ‘Oh, this is fine, they’re all way in the distance where I can pick them off’. But then suddenly it’s, ‘Oh, these ones are a bit close! I might be in more trouble than I realised!’

Horde mode features the same gameplay mechanics but in a much more compact scenario that’s reminiscent of Call Of Duty’s Zombies mode. You start off with a random weapon but can buy new ones as you unlock more and more of the level (a sewer system of some sort, in the stage we played). Like the campaign, there’s really nothing very original or clever about Horde mode but again that’s almost the point.

Comparing the game to an arcade shooter is entirely accurate and we were very impressed by how well paced the stages were, even though Horde mode features a lot of randomised enemy placement. The ebb and flow all seemed to be timed perfectly and in both modes the game always make it clear that it is your mistakes – and in particular the failure to co-operate – which causes your failure, not the zombies themselves.

That said, the lack of ammo in campaign mode, and the general lack of grenades in general, did seem slightly unfair and the various special abilities of the four main characters never seem that useful considering how long they take to power up. But beyond that Zombie Army 4 seems to have everything it needs to both please its existing fans and earn new ones.

Formats: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

Publisher: Rebellion

Developer: Rebellion

Release Date: 4th February 2020

