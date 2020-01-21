zomato-buys-uber’s-food-delivery-business-in-india-for-$350-million

Zomato, which is backed by Alibaba’s Ant Financial, buys Uber Eats in India for $350 million

New Delhi:

Food delivery startup Zomato said today that it has agreed to buy Uber Technologies Inc’s Indian food delivery business in an all-stock deal, which will give Uber a 10 per cent stake in Zomato, a food delivery company backed by Alibaba’s Ant Financial.

Uber Technologies Inc’s food delivery business Uber Eats struggled to take off in India after launching in 2017. The main reason for this is because Zomato and other local rival Swiggy dominated the food delivery market in India.

A report suggests that the deal value is estimated at around $350 million.

Zomato said Uber Eats in India would discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users to the Zomato platform, effective immediately – a change that already reflects on the Uber Eats app.

A statement released by Uber Eats today reads: “We have announced today that Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India. As such, you will no longer be able to order from Uber Eats in India, but you will be able to enjoy your favourite meals with exciting offers tailored for you on Zomato.”

“You can still get rides via the Uber app, which remains active and available. And you can still use Uber Eats if you’re traveling outside India. Until then, we hope you will enjoy many more tasty moments and discover great restaurants around you on Zomato,” the statement added.

The acquisition is the latest example of consolidation in the global food delivery market. Earlier this month Dutch firm Takeaway.com pipped investment company Prosus to buy Britain’s Just Eat for 6.2 billion pounds ($8.1 billion).

In December, Germany’s Delivery Hero agreed to buy South Korea’s top food delivery app owner Woowa Brothers for $4 billion.

(Inputs from Reuters)

