zoe-saldana-and-marco-perego:-handling-kids-especially-during-quarantine-is-not-an-easy-work

Coronavirus pandemic has affected many countries and has made plenty of families stuck in their homes. Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s family is also amongst them.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress and the Italian artist have been married since 2013 and have 3 sons together. 2-year-old son Zen and the five-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio. Recently, Zoe Saldana took to Instagram to share a video of her husband trying to intervene in the dispute between two of their kids.

The video showed the cute heated argument between the twins over the possession of the soccer ball whereas Zen was seen playing solely with his racket.

Whenever any argument takes place, there always exists one kind person who intervenes in the matter, so here that role was played by daddy Marco as he ordered the twins to put down the ball and the Salo born father was making the kids aware about the rule of not using hands in the game of soccer. He said,” you play soccer, non-con la mano( not with your hands).” While Marco was busy sorting the thing, one of the twins flew away with the ball leading him to shout ‘Hey’ to the son.

The mother, who was busy recording the whole instance captioned the video,” This reminds me of that @theellenshow episode with #willfarrell where he talks about parenting boys. It’s fun as hell, at all times- every waking minute of your day is spent trying to talk someone from beating someone else, or burning the house down, or flashing a neighbor, or smelling someone else’s butt. I swear I’m not feeling sorry for my husband and me, it’s just that being stuck at home with these cubs makes me appreciate work!”