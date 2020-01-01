zoe-kravitz-finally-blesses-us-with-first-photos-star-studded-wedding-with-husband-karl-glusman

Zoe Kravitz has blessed us with a look into her wedding with Karl Glusman, to round up a pretty special year.

The Batman star and Nocturnal Animals actor tied the knot in a seriously lavish ceremony in Paris back in June, surrounded by their A-list friends and family.

And, seven months after saying ‘I do’, the 31-year-old has shared snaps from the bash.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a string of stunning black-and-white photos from the big day, simply captioned ‘June 29th, 2019.’

One snap saw the bride surrounded by her Big Little Lies co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, giving us all the reunion of dreams.

While another showed her cuddling up to Alicia Keys, before tucking into her dinner with her husband.

Bride. Goals.

Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, along with her beau Jason Mamoa, made an appearance in one upload, as they gathered with Zoe at the top of a staircase.

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson, Denzel Washington and Donald Glover were also among the lucky guests who scored an invite.

Ours must have got lost in the post…

Zoe and Karl started dating back in 2016, making their relationship official by cuddling up at a Kings Of Leon concert.

They announced their engagement two years later, and legally wed at the beginning of 2019, before celebrating their union with those closest to them.

And the actress has a lot to celebrate, after it was revealed she will be taking on the role of Catwoman in The Batman, starring opposite Robert Pattinson.

Side note: We are living for the news.

It seems as though Rob – aka Batman – agrees, admitting he can’t wait to work with his pal.

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight about the news, he said: ‘Yes! Zoe’s great and I’ve known her for years and years and years.

‘I mean, I’ve been friends with her for like ten years and she’s brilliant.’

We totally, completely agree.





