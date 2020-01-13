zoe-ball-shares-rare-snap-of-daughter-nelly-as-she-celebrates-her-10th-birthday

BBC Radio 2 and Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball has shared a rare snap of daughter Nelly.

Mum-of-two Zoe, 49, called Nelly – who she shares with ex-husband Norman ‘Fatboy Slim’ Cook – a ‘rave princess’ as she celebrated her 10th birthday.

Read more: Rylan Clark-Neal rubbishes ‘clash’ with Strictly It Takes Two co-host Zoe Ball

Zoe shared a selection of images from Nelly’s birthday party, which included the youngster balancing on a hoverboard wearing Mini Mouse ears, and partying with her friends, dad Norman and brother Woody, 19.

Smashing birthday party shenanigans for our beautiful Nelly Noodle.

She captioned the images: “Smashing birthday party shenanigans for our beautiful Nelly Noodle #ten #raveprincess #ravegirls.”

It wasn’t long before many of her 439,000 followers got in touch to join in with the celebrations, including some celeb pals.

EastEnders star and former Strictly finalist, Emma Barton, said: “I would’ve loved this party!!!!”

Another wrote: “Beautiful pictures Zoe looks like she had a wonderful day x”

“You have a beautiful family Zoe you must be so proud,” another follower said.

A third wrote: “Double figures already! She looks like her Daddy.”

Zoe also shared a video of Nelly and her friends bouncing up and down to some Disney rave music.

Read more: Zoe Ball’s son Woody talks about being bisexual on The Circle

Zoe’s family life took centre stage when she split from boyfriend Mike Reed in November 2019.

It was claimed that Zoe decided to split from Michael after he became “too clingy”.

Instead, she has decided to focus on her work and spend more time with her two children with ex-husband Norman Cook, who she separated from in 2016.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.