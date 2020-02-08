zinedine-zidane:-no-problem-if-gareth-bale-stays-at-real-madrid-until-2022

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says there is “no problem” with Gareth Bale and claims he would be happy if the Welsh winger sees out his contract at the Spanish side.

Bale has not featured for Los Blancos since scoring and injuring his ankle in the 3-1 win away to Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey last month and his agent, Jonathan Barnett, told AS hat he can no longer train five days a week.

Zidane was asked seven questions about the 30-year-old in another press conference dominated by the former Tottenham player on Saturday, but denied his agent’s remarks.

“Of course he is capable of training seven days a week,” Zidane said. “And he’s done it, for example, since the last match.”

Bale did not feature in the 4-3 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Madrid crashed out of the cup competition and was filmed leaving before the end by Spanish television.

“I’m happy with all the players,” Zidane said. “There’s no problem. He will keep working and I’m counting on him.”

And asked about the winger’s early departure, he added: “I don’t think that’s a lack of respect. He wants to be here, to train and fight [for his place]. There are moments when he is not called up, like in the last squad lists, but that doesn’t mean anything.”

It was then put to Zidane that Bale could stay until his contract his up in 2022 and the Frenchman said: “No problem at all. That’s what his contract says and he will continue here.”

Madrid travel to Osasuna in LaLiga on Sunday and Zidane said: “He could be on the list. He’s ready. But I won’t say. It’s my problem. What the players need to do is to be available.

“There is no solution with Gareth because there is no problem. It may seem like there is, but there isn’t.”