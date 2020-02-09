zinedine-zidane-backs-gareth-bale-to-play-key-role-in-real-madrid-title-bid

Zinedine Zidane has backed “important player” Gareth Bale to play a key role in Real Madrid’s bid for a first LaLiga title since 2017.

Zidane recalled Bale to the starting XI for Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Osasuna, and the former Tottenham attacker played for 71 minutes.

Bale helped set up Isco’s first-half equaliser as Real wrestled back from a goal down to seal a convincing 4-1 victory thanks to further goals from Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic.

Bale has largely had a bit-part role this season with injuries affecting him and constant talk of a strained relationship with his head coach.

“He is an important player,” Zidane told a press conference. “He has done 65 good minutes offensively and defensively, he has tried and he is an important player.

“The problem is that they want us to have a problem with Gareth, but we do not have one.

Bale played a key role in Real’s opening goal (AP)

“There are many players, it is not easy to manage all that, but in the end he is a very important player and little by little he will continue playing like the others.”

Additional reporting by PA