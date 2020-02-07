zendaya-and-boyfriend-jacob-elordi-among-guests-at-bulgari-new-york-fashion-week-party

The hottest luxury and A List news

On Thursday night stars attended a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Bvlgari to celebrate the launch of the B.zero1 Rock Collection.

Dressed in swathes of black leather and a rock and roll attitude, stars like Joan Jett, Ciara and more showed up to party.

The evening was also a date night for Zendaya and her boyfriend and co-star Jacob Elordi.

(Getty Images)

Although Zendaya and Elordi weren’t photographed together at the event, they were both snapped separately on the red carpet.

(AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Zendaya attended in a striking trench coat, which was belted and featured trailing nature-inspired details. She paired the look with black trousers and a statement Bvlgari necklace.

(Startraks Photo/Shutterstock)

Elordi also put his best fashion foot forward, attending in an all-black look and vintage neck scarf.

Zendaya and Elordi are co-stars on Euphoria. While rumours have surrounded the pair for a while, they recently were seen in New York kissing as they got coffee together and both attended a Fendi party (though like the Bvlgari party, they were not snapped on the carpet together).

(Getty Images)

Ciara also attended the bash and came in one of the boldest outfits of the night – an oversized leather blazer with large puff sleeves. Her slicked-back ponytail and sunglasses brought a Matrix vibe to her look.

Rocker Joan Jett arrived to show the kids exactly how it’s done, wearing a leather jacket and trousers, coloured shades and rocking her signature hairdo.

(Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson, was also seen at the event in a charcoal suit and black round neck tee.

(Getty Images)

Designers including Alexander Wang and many models on duty for NYFW showed up to the party too.

Other guests included Lily Aldridge who was seen with Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin.

(Getty Images)

Candice Swanepoel arrived wearing one of the biggest trends of the year: coloured leather. She opted for a long dusky rose trench, which she wore over a brown gown with dramatic side cut outs.

(Getty Images)

Actress Indya Moore dared to bare in a sheer black gown with a plunging neckline and dark vampy lipstick.

(Getty Images)

A number of parties took place last night besides the Bvlgari party, including the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala and Vanity Fair x Lancome Part which Laura Dern and Kate Bekcinsale attended.