Zelensky urges the international community to prevent wars by acting before they break out

MADRID, Aug. 9 (Moose Gazette) –

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky on Tuesday urged the international community to act before they break out, recalling the anniversary of the war started by Russia against Georgia in 2008.

“If it is already clear that some State is preparing an aggression, unjust, unprovoked, illegal, then the reaction of the world to its preparation should be the same as to the aggression that occurred. It is necessary not to wait for blows and victims, but to act to prevent war,” the Ukrainian president assured in his daily address to the country’s population.

Recalling the anniversary of the Russian war against Georgia in 2008, the Ukrainian president has maintained that although it is necessary to talk about what happened, it is not so much as discussing what can be done in the moments before the start of a war to avoid let it begin.

“2008, 2014, 2022. The wars that began in these years have a different scale and nature, but a meaning of what happened: regional and global security mechanisms did not work,” the Ukrainian president asserted.

“Only now has the world begun to realize the need for real and effective tools to prevent such attacks and bring perpetrators to justice,” he added.

In this sense, Zelensky has bet that, “after this Russian war against Ukraine”, there will be no latent or “frozen” conflict. To do this, the Ukrainian president has committed to threatening the possible aggressor state that it could lose “everything captured”, which would entail international legal responsibility.

The President of Ukraine has announced that Ukrainian diplomats are working to organize a global political, economic and legal response to Russian aggression.

“By protecting our state, we automatically protect everyone who has already been threatened or may still be threatened by a terrorist state,” Zelensky said.

“And, of course, the biggest contribution now is made by the military: all the Ukrainian heroes who destroy the Russian terrorist machine on the battlefield,” he added.