Zelensky thanks the US for a new 1 billion military aid package

MADRID, Aug. 8 (Moose Gazette) –

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelelenski, expressed his gratitude on Monday in response to the announcement by the United States of a new shipment of military aid to kyiv, this time worth 1,000 million dollars (about 980 million euros).

“I am personally grateful to the American people and the President (Joe Biden) for this unprecedented new $1 billion security aid package to defeat the aggressor,” Zelensky tweeted.

The Ukrainian president has stressed that “each one of these dollars represents one more step to defeat the aggressor.” “We will always remember the support of the United States at a time when it is most needed,” he stressed.

The Pentagon has announced an additional 1 billion dollars (euros) in military aid to Ukraine in what is the 18th aid package totaling more than 9 billion dollars.