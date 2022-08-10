Zelenski affirms that Russia’s war against Ukraine must end with the liberation of Crimea

MADRID, Aug. 10 (Moose Gazette) –

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia’s war against Ukraine began with the invasion of Crimea and must end with its liberation.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with the liberation of Crimea,” the Ukrainian president said in his daily message to the people of Ukraine.

Zelensky has underlined the importance of the Crimean peninsula for Ukraine and has reiterated that the Ukrainian people will never abandon it, despite the fact that Russia has turned it “into one of the most dangerous places in Europe”.

“(Since its annexation,) Russia has brought large-scale repression, environmental problems, economic despair and war to Crimea. Perhaps one day historians will determine how many people have died as a result of Russia’s use of Crimea for terror.” , said the President of Ukraine.

However, he has asserted that the presence of “Russian occupiers” in Crimea “is a threat to all of Europe and to global stability”, arguing that the Black Sea region “cannot be safe while Crimea is occupied”.

“There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia can use our peninsula as its military base,” he said.

For this reason, Zelensky has bet that the Russian war against Ukraine must end with the liberation of the peninsula, although he has confessed that the date for such a milestone to take place is “impossible” to determine.

To this end, Ukraine has launched the Platform for Crimea, a “key” diplomatic platform to work on the liberation of Crimea. “The Crimean Platform will work again this year. We are already preparing a summit,” the Ukrainian head of state detailed.

“The Crimea issue sounds on all international platforms where the Russian war against our state is discussed (…) The world is beginning to recognize that it made a mistake in 2014 when it decided not to respond with full force to the first aggressive steps by Russia,” Zelensky added.