zelda-williams-gets-her-late-father-robin-williams’-character-genie-when-playing-‘which-famous-disney-character-are-you?’

Zelda Williams tried her luck out at ‘Which famous Disney character are you?’ and got her dad Robin Williams’ famous role as Genie from Aladdin.

The game, which is an Instagram filter that randomly generates a Disney character on your forehead, had us all emotional when Zelda had her late father’s role chosen as her character.

Sharing the clip of her using the filter on Twitter, the 30-year-old simply captioned it: ‘Y’all…’

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Zelda sat down rolling her eyes at the camera while a roulette of Disney characters speeded through.

Eventually, the roulette slowed down before stopping at Genie in all his glory and she burst into shocked laughter at the coincidence.

Robin died by suicide on 11 August 2014 at the age of 63 in his home in California.

Fans were overwhelmed with emotions after seeing Robin’s character appear for his daughter.

One user commented: ‘Her reaction is priceless. You could still see the happiness there,’ along with two love hearts.

Many people were convinced it was the Good Will Hunting actor’s way of watching over his children.

A fan wrote: ‘That’s awesome. Divine intervention for that for sure,’ before someone replied: ‘More like Pops saying hello.’

To be fair, the entire thread was filled with people sobbing at the wholesome coincidence, and we’re climbing aboard the tear train.

‘You look so much like your dad when you laugh,’ another fan pointed out.

Although Zelda opted out of posting a public tribute for her father in 2019, the actress honoured Robin with a long post in 2018.

Alongside a photo of her and her dad, she wrote: ‘It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them. These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all.

‘For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back.’

She went on to thank fans for thinking of and missing the actor as much as she does.

‘Creatively swear a lot,’ Zelda ended her post. ‘Everytime you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he’s giggling with you… or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings. Happy early birthday, Poppo. Miss you every day, but especially these ones.’





