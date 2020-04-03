zelda:-breath-of-the-wild-2:-release-date,-features,-and-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-version!

The Legend of Zelda ( also known as Zeruda no Densetsu) is a fantasy adventure video game created by a Japanese game developer Shigeru Miyamoto ( who is the creator of Super Mario Bros) and Takashi Tezuka, is produced by a Kyoto based multinational electronics and video game producing company Nintendo Co Ltd.

The protagonist of the game is “Link,” a guy with a small shield who is set out with a mission to find nine hidden underground dungeons. The game is designed in such a way that on the path, he might encounter people ( like Sheikah tribe, women, and others like con-men, merchants, etc.) who might leave subtle clues to get to the dungeon.

Each dungeon has numerous puzzles, which makes the player ask thousands of questions like what created the world of Zelda, and it becomes the motivation for the player to play more, to think more, and to learn more about their fantasy world.

What makes Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 special?

It is a visual and technical enhancement of the classic Zelda game, the good point being that it already has a big fan base.

Once viewers clear the first level, they are given access to the next level ‘ Second quest‘, which might have a difficulty level higher than the previous one. This ensures players need not purchase the new levels until they manage to pass through the previous one.

The tale is gripping and motivates the player to discover something new every time they play. It was claimed to be one of the best open-world game designs

A trailer to Zelda 2 a sequel to Breath of the wild:

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Release Date

Nintendo has declared that Zelda 2 a sequel is definitely coming up, but due to coronavirus delay, the new version might get delayed, and instead of 2020, it might be postponed to the next year, the best guess being January 2021.

The co-producer Monolith Soft has confirmed that they are planning to look for new scenarios planner, character developer, concept art designer, and graphical-map modeler for the new version of the Zelda game, which might add up to the delay.

Fans would have to wait and see what adventures Link has in store for them next year!