Zegna Group Donates €3 Million to Fight Covid-19

Italian luxury menswear group Zegna has entered the battle against Covid-19. The Zegna family and the group’s senior management have announced a €3 million personal donation to Italy’s Civil Protection Agency, which is aimed at helping doctors, nurses, researchers, and volunteers operating on the front-line.

The news comes after The Zegna Group pledged to convert part of its production facilities in Italy and Switzerland to the manufacturing of masks. It will also make a direct donation direct financial contribution that will help several hospitals purchase ventilators and masks.

“At Zegna, we believe our actions today will shape our tomorrow,” says Gildo Zegna, CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna, in a statement. “The pandemic we are all facing is a call for people around the world to take action. Each of us must do our part, in every way possible, to stop this global emergency.”

Other luxury brands converting their production facilities to supply medical masks and smocks include Gucci, Prada, and Salvatore Ferragamo, among others.

