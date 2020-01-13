zee-telugu-rolls-out-the-red-carpet-for-‘zee-cine-awards-telugu-2020’

Credibility, creativity and celebrations, this is what sums up Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020. Zee Telugu, one of the leading entertainment channel brings back the biggest celebration of Tollywood, Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 – A show that celebrates excellence in Cinema and the true spirit of heroism embodied in the larger than life performances and glorious entertainment. This year, Zee Telugu’s star-studded Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 held at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium – Gachibowli, was a mélange of glitz and glamour and saw Tollywood’s finest talent come together. Fans from across the Telugu states will witness the biggest entertainment night as the channel will soon showcase Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Glitz, glamour, powerhouse performances and super hosts; second edition of Zee Cine Telugu Awards has it all! The most awaited awards night saw some of the biggest stars of the Tollywood fraternity sashay down the red carpet as they put their most fashionable foot forward. The sensational red carpet witnessed the presence of remarkable film personalities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Jaya Pradha, Khushboo, Bhoomika, Sushmita Konidela, Karthikeya, Nidhi Agerwal, Sid Sriram, Singer Chinmayi, Charmme Kaur, Puri Jaganaadh, Ram Pothineni, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Regina Cassandra, Mehreen Pirzada, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Shivathmika Rajasekhar and Anand Devarakonda among others.

Known for its amazing hosts, the awards this year saw the killer combination of none other than Pradeep Machiraju, Shyamala and Ravi entertain the audience with their style and wit. Their humor and funny gags ensured that the audience is in splits throughout the evening. Zee Telugu’s Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 saw a generous sprinkling of stardust and panache as the Tollywood fraternity gathered in full attendance to recognize the exceptional talent and performances of the year gone by. The evening saw an array of scintillating performances by the some of the leading names of the industry which includes noted singer Sid Sriram who is performing for the first time in award event. Mehreen and Regina serenaded the audience according to their tunes. To add to the star-studded affair, Karthikeya’s act turns out to be the highlight of the ceremony.

Catch the big bang performances and a dazzling night celebrating 2nd edition of Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 that will be coming soon on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD! To enjoy the shows, subscribe to Zee Telugu, available in the Zee Prime Pack at Rs. 20 per month

To ensure you do not miss out on your favorite Zee Telugu shows, choose the Zee Prime Pack that includes Zee Telugu, and Zee Cinemalu alongside 7 other top channels of the Zee Network that cater to the daily entertainment needs of your entire family at Rs. 20 per month only. For further information, contact your DTH or Cable operator.

About Zee Telugu:

Zee Telugu is the Telugu General Entertainment Channel of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched on 18th May 2005, Zee Telugu was the first entrant from Zee bouquet to enter South India. Zee Telugu offers a variety of shows that cater to the entertainment preferences of over 75 million Telugu audiences across India every week. From fiction shows to reality shows and talk shows, the channel has multi-genre offerings and is widely accepted as the ultimate entertainment destination. Zee Telugu creates exceptional content by offering fiction shows with unique story-lines, state-of-the-art non-fiction shows & events with extraordinary formats, and acquires satellite right to some of the largest Tollywood movies that appeal to viewers across age groups.

With a balanced mix of content and programming options, Zee Telugu is one of top Telugu GEC channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Zee Telugu is well connected across all cable and digital platforms and also available on ZEE5.