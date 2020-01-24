zee-jaipur-literature-festival-2020:-howard-jacobson,-katherine-eban-to-hold-forth-on-day-2

On the second day of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), which began on 23 January, speakers will hold forth on subjects like surveillance capitalism, women of the British era and the politics of representation. Portuguese politician and author Bruno Maçães, playwright and novelist Damian Barr and Francesca Cartier Brickell will be among the speakers on Day 2.

At Charbagh, attendees can go for the morning session, Live A Little, a conversation between the Man Booker Prize-winning novelist Howard Jacobson and writer Chandrahas Choudhury. On Memoir, scheduled at the Mughal Tent, a discussion with the Chairman of the Victoria and Albert Museum Nicholas Coleridge, historian Avi Shlaim, Norwegian writer Åsne Seierstad, author Lemn Sissay and cookbook writer Madhur Jaffrey moderated by the co-founder of Juggernaut Books Chiki Sarkar, is a must-attend.

Jeffrey Gettleman, Norwegian writer Åsne Seierstad and author Howard Jacobson will be among the speakers on day 2 of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2020.

Co-director of the JLF, Namita Gokhale, will discuss her upcoming work Jaipur Journals with MP Shashi Tharoor and Shunali Khullar Shroff in a session titled Jaipur Journals: The Writing Life at the Front Lawn of the Diggi Palace Hotel.

In the afternoon, Seierstad will also engage in the session Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing The World with columnist and author Anand Giridharadas at the Charbagh, while Brickell will be discussing the journey of the famed Cartier jewelry store with Meru Gokhale at The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewelry Empire.

In the panel Asia Rising, Maçães, Shivshankar Menon and Deepak Nayyar will be in conversation with Suhasini Haidar. In the afternoon at the Durbar Hall, the author of You Will Be Safe Here Damian Barr will be in conversation with Arthur Japin, Anuradha Bhagwati and Vivek Tejuja. The panel for the discussion Client Earth comprises Jairam Ramesh, the American publisher Martin Goodman and journalist David Wallace-Wells, who has written extensively about climate change, in conversation with Jeffrey Gettleman.

The last panel of the day, which will be held at Samvad, is a conversation between Gettleman and investigative journalist Katherine Eban about her book Bottle of Lies, which charts the story of the generic drug boom.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 will go on from 23 January to 27 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

