zee-jaipur-literature-festival-2020:-from-sanskrit-to-susan-sontag,-bookmark-these-day-1-sessions

The “Kumbh Mela of Literature” is back with its 2020 edition, kicking off on 23 January 2020 at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur. Audiences attending the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) can look forward to a plethora of writers, poets and activists who will be conversing on a range of topics from history to politics to artificial intelligence at the five-day literary extravaganza.

JLF 2020 will open on the Front Lawn on a soft, wintry morning with the inaugural address, Each Other’s Stories delivered by festival co-directors, Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple along with Sanjoy K Roy. This will be followed by the keynote address, The Arts Sciences and Creativity to be presented by Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal and author and mathematician, Marcus du Sautoy.

Attending JLF 2020 on Day 1 will be writer Benjamin Moser, journalist Lindsey Hilsum and historian Tom Segev.

Also part of the morning session at the festival will be a talk titled Mythology for the Millennial to be held at the Mughal Tent. Introduced by Jayshree Periwal, two prolific writers of the genre, columnist and author Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan and Anand Neelakantan will engage in a discussion with writer and editor Malashri Lal.

Journalists Lindsey Hilsum and Christina Lamb, who will also be attending JLF 2020, will converse at the Bank of Baroda Baithak during the course of the morning in a discussion titled, In Extremis: The Life and Death of the War Correspondent Marie Colvin, on the writer and journalist known for covering the conflict in Syria. At the same time, historian Miranda Carter will be conversing with the art critic William Feaver at the Durbar Hall about his work The Lives of Lucian Freud, the 2019 biography that documents the life of the 20th century artist.

In the afternoon, audiences can look forward to Heroic Failure: Brexit and the Politics of Pain at the Mughal Tent, a discussion with journalist Fintan O’Toole around his work by the same name. He will be seen in conversation with writer Suhasini Haider. At Twice Alive, to be held on the Baithak grounds, the American poet Forrest Gander will engage in a talk with author Chandrahas Choudhury while in the evening, Rachel Dwyer, Oscar Pujol and Madhura Godbole will converse with author Makarand R Paranjape on Sanskrit As A Living Language.

Also a part of the talks on Day 1 of the ZEE JLF 2020 will be the discussion, On Susan Sontag, between Chiki Sarkar and Benjamin Moser, who is well-known for his extensive research on the American activist. Audiences can also listen in on A State At Any Cost: The Live of David Ben-Gurion, at Samvad, a discussion with Tom Segev around his biographical work on Isreal’s first prime minister. He will be joined in conversation with historian and Emeritus Professor of International Relations at the University of Oxford, Avi Shlaim and journalist Max Rodenbeck.

Towards the close of Day 1 of JLF 2020, audiences can unwind at the Poetry Durbar which will host a panel comprising Annie Finch, Ashok Vajpeyi, Chandra Orakash and Ranjit Hoskote in a session moderated by Lakshya Datta.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 will go on from 23 January to 27 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

