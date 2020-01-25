zee-jaipur-literature-festival-2020:-elizabeth-gilbert,-roger-highfield-to-discuss-fiction,-harry-potter-on-day-3

On Day 3 of the 13th edition of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), attendees will have opportunities to listen to writers and journalists such as Christina Lamb, Howard Jacobson and Raj Kamal Jha, among other speakers.

The afternoon session titled The Girl from Aleppo: Nujeen’s Escape from War to Freedom features Lamb, the co-author of a 2016 work by the same name, in conversation with journalist Suhasini Haidar. The Art of Innovation, scheduled at the same time at the Bank of Baroda Baithak, will have Head of Collections and Principal Curator at the Science Museum, London, Tilly Blyth and author Payal Arora in conversation with economic strategist and Harvard Business School professor, Tarun Khanna.

Award-winning authors Christina Lamb, Lemn Sissay and Elizabeth Gilbert will also be among the speakers on Day 3 of the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival 2020.

Another session to look forward to is The Anarchy, a talk by historian and co-director of the JLF, William Dalrymple, following an introduction by the Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award-winning historian and writer Manu S Pillai. At the discussion The Body, The City, to be held in the afternoon at the Durbar Hall, Jha, the Chief Editor of The Indian Express will be speaking to Rheaa Mukherjee, author of works such as The Body Myth and writer Parvati Sharma.

In the evening, author Lemn Sissay will take to the stage for the talk My Name Is Why, following an introduction by Nandini Nair. Anita Anand will be speaking at the session A Patient Assassin; the session will be introduced by Aanchal Malhotra.

Where Does Fiction Come From? comprises some prominent writers such as Elizabeth Gilbert (author of the popular book Eat, Pray, Love), Leila Slimani, Avni Doshi, John Lanchaster, Jean Hanff Korelitz and Jacobson in conversation with author Damian Barr. For the Potter-heads, the evening session at the Baithak on The Science of Harry Potter is one to look forward to. This will be a discussion between author Roger Highfield and Keshava Guha.

The close of Day 3 will witness Poetry Durbar, a discussion between writers and poets such as Annie Zaidi, Stephen Sexton, Jeet Thayil, Easternine Kire and others, moderated by Lakshya Datta.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 will go on from 23 January to 27 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

