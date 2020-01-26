zee-jaipur-literature-festival-2020:-abhijit-banerjee,-sarah-parcak-to-discuss-economics,-archaeology-on-day-4

On Day 4 of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), Pulitzer Prize-winning author and literary historian Stephen Greenblatt will speak at one of the morning sessions, Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics. He will be introduced by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his excellent film adaptations of several of the Bard’s plays, such as Othello, Hamlet and Macbeth.

The morning of the penultimate day will also witness a conversation between two prolific writers, the Norwegian author Åsne Seierstad and journalist Christina Lamb in the session, One of Us: The Story of Anders Breivik And The Massacre in Norway, which is centered on the 2011 terrorist attacks.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee, archaeologist Sarah Parcak and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stephen Greenblatt will be among the speakers on Day 4 of JLF 2020.

Uninhabitable Earth, a panel discussion between poet John Lancaster, journalist David Wallace-Wells, Marcus Moench and Navroz K Dobash with Prem Jha, will discuss the grave issue of climate change. The author of Jeeves And The King of Club, Ben Schott, will be speaking to Shashi Tharoor this morning too.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee is also set to attend JLF and will talk about Poor Economics: Fighting Global Poverty, with journalist Sreenivasan Jain. In one of the afternoon sessions, mathematician and writer Marcus du Satoy will discuss artificial intelligence and creativity with Sanjoy K Roy, while poet Simon Armitage will be in conversation with writer Nandini Nair for the session Sandettie Light Vessel Automatic.

Archaeologist Sarah Parcak and author Peter Hessler are set to talk about Archaeology From Space: How The Future Shapes Our Past at Durbar Hall, and The Travel Session promises to be an interesting panel with well-known authors such as Katie Hickman, Howard Jacobson, Elizabeth Gilbert and Hessler, moderated by JLF co-director William Dalrymple.

Art historian Simon Schama will be delivering a talk titled Nationalism, Populism And The Fate of the World, following an introduction by noted historian Frank Dikötter.

As the day comes to a close, attendees can go for No Good Men Among The Living: America And The Taliban, where journalist Anand Gopal will be in conversation with Taran N Khan.

The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2020 will go on from 23 January to 27 January at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.