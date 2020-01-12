zee-cine-telugu-awards-2020:-chiranjeevi,-samantha-take-home-best-actor-trophies,-here’s-complete-list

Instagram

In what was a star-studded affair on Saturday, the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held in the capital city Hyderabad. The revered ceremony laurelled the best of the Telugu film industry for their enthralling performances in the past year. While Chiranjeevi took home the Best Actor Award Male, Samantha Akkineni walked away with the award in the female category.

Moreover, the starry night also saw Ram Pothineni being awarded the ‘sensational star of the year’. With actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh (who also earned the Best Villain trophy for his role in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho), Pooja Hegde among others in attendance, Shraddha Srinath turned out to be the Best Find of the Year Female, Shivathmika Rajasekhar won the Best Debut Female award and her co-star Anand Deverakonda won the Best Debut Male.

The 89-year-old filmmaker K. Viswanath popular for helming films like Sagara Sangamam and Sankarabharanam was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

With so many more in the line-up, here’s a complete list of who won what:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby

Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey

Favorite Actor of the Year Male -Nani for Jersey

Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi

Best Comedian – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura

Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho

Best Debut Female – Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani

Favorite Actress – Pooja Hegde for Maharshi

Best Producer of the year – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar

Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar

Best Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar

Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade

Life Time Achievement award – K Viswanath

Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani

Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade

Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy

Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura