Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 winners list: Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush won these honours

Mary Smith
23
Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara have won various award at Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. We bring you the complete winners list. Scroll down to find out.

The winners’ list of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 was announced on January 4. Popular actors like Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara were honoured with the various award on this occasion.

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 winners

Many A-lister Tamil actors and technicians attended the Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020, which was held in Chennai on Saturday. A total of 25 awards were given in different categories and Viswasam has topped the winners’ list with four awards for its credit. Other Tamil films Super Deluxe, Kanaa, Kaithi and Asuran bagged two awards each. Vijay’s Bigil and Rajinikanth’s Petta won one award each.

Ajith Kumar was honoured with the Most Empowering Performer of The Decade, while Nayanthara walked away with Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema. Kamal Haasan was given The Pride of Indian Cinema AR Rahman was honoured with The Pride of Indian Music. Shankar Shanmugham bagged Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema.

Here is the winners’ list of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020

No Award Winner
1 Favourite Film of The Year Viswasam
2 Favourite Heroine Nayanthara for Viswasam and Bigil
3 Favourite Director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi
4 Best Actor Dhanush for Asuran
5 Best Actress Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
6 Socially Responsible Hero Vijay Sethupathi
7 Best Actress (Jury Special Mention) Samantha Akkineni
8 Best Director Vetri Maaran for Asuran
9 Best Debut Actor Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma
10 Best Debut Director Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa
11 Best Supporting Actress George Maryan for Kaithi
12 Best Story Ram for Peranbu
13 Best Screenplay Radhakrishnan Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu
14 Best Music Director Anirudh for Petta
15 Best Playback Singer (Male) Sid Sriram for Kannaana Kanney (Viswasam)
16 Best Playback Singer (Female) Shreya Ghoshal for NGK song Anbe Peranbe
17 Best Lyricist Thamarai for Kannaana Kanney (Viswasam)
18 Best Choreographer Prabhudheva for Rowdy Baby (Maari 2)
19 Best Editor Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe
20 Best Art Director Vijay Athinathan for Super Deluxe
21 Most Empowering Performer of The Decade Ajith
22 Pride of Indian Cinema Kamal Haasan
23 Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema Nayanthara
24 Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema Shankar Shanmugham
25 The Pride of Indian Music AR Rahman

