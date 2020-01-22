Zayn Malik donates £10,000 for 5-year-old girl’s cancer treatment

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik appears to have donated £10,000 for a five-year-old girl who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Caitlyn Robinson is battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma and has been through 40 rounds of chemotherapy and MIBG (metaiodobenzylguanidine) therapy so far.

Her mum Helen launched a GoFundMe page to try and raise enough money to take her daughter to Barcelona for treatment.

At the time of writing has raised £13,275 of her £150,000 target, £10k of which was donated under the name ‘Zayn Malik’.

GoFundMe confirmed to Metro.co.uk that the donation came from the singer, while a rep for the singer declined to comment.

Helen said she was stunned at the huge amount, and would like to thank the Pillowtalk singer for his generosity if she could find a way to reach out to him.

‘I woke up this morning to see my baby and I thought I might as well check the page as we were £10 away from £2,000. And then I checked it was more than £12,000; I just could not believe what I was seeing,’ she told LancsLive.

‘I want to thank Zayn Malik so much but I don’t know how to get hold of him. I am so grateful to him.’

On the fundraising page, created a week ago, Helen writes: ‘My daughter caitlin got diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma last year April 2019 since then she has under gone treatment several rounds of chemotherapy and mibg therapy none of them has worked I need to raise money to get my daughter abroad to Barcelona for life saving treatment which is not avaliable in the UK on NHS please please help save my daughter [sic].’

Meanwhile the 27-year-old’s personal life is in a good place having recently reconciled with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 24.

It was claimed back in November that they were back in contact with Gigi ‘supporting’ her former flame.

A source told E! News: ‘They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. ‘She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.’

Zayn also become an uncle after his 17-year-old sister Safaa welcomed a baby daughter with husband Martin Tiser. The couple have named their little bundle of joy Zaneya.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Zayn’s rep for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: John Boyega reveals emotional moment he surprised his parents with a new house

MORE: Kylie Jenner wants to pull a Kim Kardashian and have four kids and we’re exhausted thinking about it





