zayn-malik-and-gigi-hadid-back-together-and-loved-up-as-they-link-arms-at-his-birthday-party

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just can’t keep away from each other as they’ve reconciled once again, a year after their most recent split.

Proving to be one of showbiz’s most on-off couples, Zayn and Gigi began dating in 2015 and split more times than we can count before calling it quits last January.

Well, the ridiculously good-looking couple are back together and seemingly more in sync than ever as they matched their outfits this weekend.

Gigi, 24, was seen proudly on Zayn’s arm on Saturday night as they celebrated his 27th birthday in New York City.

The couple headed to Mediterranean-Italian restaurant ilBuco and were joined by Gigi’s model sister Bella Hadid, their mother Yolanda Hadid and British pop star Dua Lipa.

Zayn looked cool and casual in a multi-coloured jacket with green trimming, a white t-shirt and jeans, while Gigi matched in a green oversized power suit and a white turtleneck jumper.

Could they be any trendier?

Their reconciliation seems to have put a smile on Gigi’s face as she couldn’t have looked happier to be beside her man. Zayn, who tends to keep a low profile these days, was in good spirits too as he prepared to turn 27 today (12 January).

It appeared to be double celebrations as Gigi’s mum Yolanda celebrated her 56th birthday last night.

News of Zayn and Gigi’s reconciliation shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as it was claimed they were back in contact again in November.

A source told E! News: ‘They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently.

‘She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.’

However, the source added at the time: ‘They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now.’

Several weeks later in December, Gigi sparked the reconciliation rumours when she posted a photo of her Sunday dinner and tagged Zayn’s mum Trisha, who reposted it in her Instagram stories.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gigi Hadid sparks spicy Zayn Malik dating rumours by cooking his mum’s curry recipe

MORE: Gigi Hadid celebrates ‘inimitable’ Taylor Swift after singer slammed Scooter Braun at awards show





