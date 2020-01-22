zareen-khan-to-daisy-shah,-did-salman-bring-bad-luck-to-actresses-he-launched?

Instagram

Salman Khan has shared screen space with a score of fresh faces in multiple movies. From Lucky: No Time for Love’, ‘Jai Ho’ to ‘Dabangg’, the actor has launched a number of actresses. But did all the new faces he helped bring to the limelight reach the heights of success of were some lost over time?

Salman has never been discouraging. He has, thus, worked with new actresses whenever asked or he pleased. From acting opposite Bhumika Chawla in her Bollywood debut ‘Tere Naam’ to being cast opposite Zareen Khan in ‘Veer’, the actor maintained the dignity of giving a launchpad to someone who deserved but apparently the audience seemed to have negated their work.

Starting right from 1989, when Bhagyashree made her first stint in tinsel town opposite Salman in ‘Maine Pyar Kia’, till 2018, the actor has introduced quite a number of newcomers to the industry.

Bhagyashree

She made her debut with Salman in the 1989 film ‘Maine Pyaar Kia’ post which she had acted in some other projects but couldn’t earn a big name in the industry.

Ayesha Jhulka

The actress was paired opposite the ‘Ek The Tiger’ star in the 1991 feature ‘Kurbaan’. While she has appeared in some other films too, Ayesha didn’t earn a name equal to the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Revathi

She had a decent career down south but came to Bollywood in 1991 and acted opposite Salman in ‘Love’. However, she is a popular name in the South Indian film industry to date.

Sneha Ullal

She shot to fame for her striking resemblance to the timeless beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and acted in ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’ in 2005. Even though she had a pretty face, the audience did not seem to have accepted this new lady in town.

Zareen Khan

Debuting in the 2010 period release ‘Veer’ opposite Salman, Zareen will not be declared a complete flop. She is someone who is known in the industry but has not starred in big films of late.

Daisy Shah

Next on the list, Daisy who shifted to acting after assisting choreographer Ganesh Acharya, too failed to woo Bollywood buffs with her acting skills.

With six examples at hand, would it be wrong to speculate if Salman was the jinx that these actresses shared in common? But just as every coin has a flip side, with all bad comes some good too and the article can’t go without the mention of some exceptions who have now made a spot for themselves in the town.

Sonakshi Sinha (Dabangg), Raveena Tandon (Patthar Ke Phool), and Nagma (Baaghi: A Rebel for Love) can be named in the list of the successful actresses whose launch pad were films starring Salman Khan.