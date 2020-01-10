zara-tindall-reportedly-slapped-with-six-month-driving-ban-for-doing-91mph-near-cotswolds-home

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has reportedly been slapped with a driving ban after being caught doing 91mph near her home in the Cotswolds.

The royal, whose parents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, has been banned from driving for six months under the ‘totting-up’ procedure, which is when a driver accumulates 12 or more points on their license within three years.

Zara is the Queen’s granddaughter (Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

According to BBC News, Zara, 38, was handed four points for speeding in her Land Rover on the A417 at Daglingworth, near Cirencester in Gloucestershire, last November.

The speed limit where the offence took place is 70mph.

She was unable to accept a fixed penalty.

Prosecutor Farley Turner said: “Because Mrs Tindall already has nine points on her licence she was unable to accept a fixed penalty for this offence.”

Zara, whose husband is former Gloucester and England rugby ace Mike Tindall, was not in attendance at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court, as she is currently in Australia.

Zara’s husband is former rugby ace Mike Tindall (Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

It comes amid a week of turmoil for the Royal Family, following the news on Wednesday (08.01.20) evening that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to quit as ‘senior’ royals.

On their official Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan wrote in a joint statement: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Meghan and Harry have quit as ‘senior’ royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen is said to be ‘deeply disappointed’ with the decision, which was reportedly made without any prior consultation with the Royal Family.

According to the Daily Mail, an aide said: “People had bent over backwards for them. They were given the wedding they wanted, the house they wanted, the office they wanted, the money they wanted, the staff they wanted, the tours they wanted and had the backing of their family. What more did they want?”

On Friday (10.01.20) morning, it was reported that Meghan had flown back to Canada to be with eight-month-old Archie.

