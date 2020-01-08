zara-tindall-banned-from-driving-for-speeding-at-91mph-in-land-rover

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall has been barred from driving after being caught speeding at 90mph near her home in the Cotswolds.

The equestrian star, 38, already had nine penalty points on her licence from previous motoring offences committed in the past three years.

Zara, wife of former Gloucester and England rugby back Mike Tindall, did not attend court because she is currently in Australia.

She was given a further four points on her licence by magistrates today land imposed the mandatory six month ban for exceeding 12 under the ‘totting up’ procedure.

Through her lawyer, Zara pleaded guilty to driving in excess of 70mph on the A417 at Dartley Bottom, Daglingworth, near Cirencester on November 6.

Gloucestershire Police frequently operate a speed trap on a layby of a long, straight stretch of road in the area, where they catch hundreds of drivers a year.

Representing Tindall, Barry Warburton told the court he had been instructed to speak on behalf of his client, who gave her address as Aston Farm, Cherington, near Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

He emphasised to magistrates that by law, she should not be deemed by the court to be absent from proceedings.

Mr Warburton advised Tindall not to drive in Australia as any driving ban in the UK would affect her insurance in the country.

Chairman of the bench Roger Utley said the court was also finding Tindall £666 plus costs and a victim surcharge of £151 for the offence.