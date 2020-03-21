zack-fox,-guapdad-4000,-eric-andre,-and-more-spoof-the-celebrity-‘imagine’-video-with-a-vulgar-cover

As the coronavirus spreads and many find themselves quarantined in their homes, musicians and celebrities are doing their best to provide entertainment and positivity. On Thursday, what started out as a heartwarming gesture took a left turn when many celebrities offered up a compilation video of them singing a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The video was inherently harmless, but as many Americans find themselves without access to testing and proper healthcare that privileged celebrities have readily available, the video was harshly criticized as tone-deaf. Zack Fox, Guapdad 4000, Eric Andre, Thundercat, and more came up with a gut-busting response to the viral video.

Started by Zack Fox, the singer posted a video of several celebrities singing lines from a famous song. But rather than choosing a heartwarming cover, the group decided to take a different direction. Twelve rappers, musicians, and comedians teamed up to give a compilation video of Three 6 Mafia‘s 1999 song “Slob On My Knob.”

Zack Fox began the video with a message: “I know that during all this quarantine stuff, some of you might feel lonely and scared and confused,” he said. “I wanna let you know that that’s perfectly okay. I do too, we all do, it’s perfectly normal. But for me, there’s a song from my childhood that would always help me out when I feel that way and I want to share it with y’all and hopefully just help out a bit.”

Fox began by reciting the first line. “Slob on my knob / Like corn on the cob,” he said. Quinta B, Eric Andre, Guapdad 4000, Chuck Inglish, Thundercat, 6lack, and more follow suit and continue to deliver the next verse of the track to form a compilation video.

