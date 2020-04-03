🔥Zac Efron reveals Leonardo DiCaprio cooked him breakfast and gave him life advice🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Leonardo DiCaprio knows a thing or two about being catapulted into fame as a teenage heartthrob, and it turns out he’s taken another celebrity in the same boat under his wing.

In a new interview with Hot Ones, Efron explained over spicy chicken wings that DiCaprio once invited him for a breakfast date and checked in on the star.

Years ago, you may recall that Efron and DiCaprio (known as LDC to his friends) were seen chatting courtside at a Lakers Game in 2008. At the time, Efron was at the height of his Disney stardom with the final High School Musical film released the same year.

Efron, who explained that they “weren’t talking at that point”, revealed that DiCaprio cleverly managed to sneak him a breakfast invitation away from the cameras.

Efron said, “What’s really cool about that night, and this really sticks in my mind, we weren’t talking at that point and then I was just kind of going to wait for him.”

“Sure enough, he had his hat down low, and when the ball went to the other side [of the court], he said, ‘Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?’” he continued.

“I was like, ‘Yeah dude,’ and he wrote his phone number down and then handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw,” Efron said.

As for where the pair went? “I took [the invite] and he cooked me breakfast the next day at his house,” Efron revealed.

If you’re wondering what DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone can expect when she wakes up in the morning, it’s a little underwhelming.

Efron explained that DiCaprio “cooked waffles and burnt those so then he made pancakes.”

From there, Efron revealed he wound up asking the veteran actor “a billion questions”.

He said, “It was awesome. I had a billion questions for him at that point, [I was] definitely dealing with too much paparazzi presence in my life. And sitting next to Leo, I was just like, ‘How have you handled this for so long?’

DiCaprio is no stranger to attention from the paparazzi. He and his girlfriend Morrone have been frequently photographed together – walking around town together, even in isolation .

But even DiCaprio was staggered by the attention that Efron was getting.

Efron recounted, “He said, ‘Frankly, you’re going to get a little bit different [of an experience].’ I pulled up and some cars followed me. This was just normal routine, I’d leave my driveway and 10 cars would follow. He was like, ‘Yeah, there’s never this many cars here. That’s insane, dude.’”

“And I saw in his eyes the feeling that I consistently was having all the time which was stress and anxiety,” Efron continued. “He was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, man. You’re good.’”

It appears that the pair remained friends after their 2008 encounter, as they were seen again in 2009 at another basketball game together above.

Efron has previously touched on his encounters with DiCaprio, telling GQ in 2009 that the Titanic actor had advised him, ‘“There’s only one way that you can really fk this all up. Just do heroin. If you steer clear of that – the other obstacles you’ll be able to navigate.’”

During Hot Ones, Efron was also asked by host Sean Evans about his intense workout regimen and more specifically, his body in the 2017 film Baywatch.

Efron told Evans, “I never want to be in that good of shape again.”