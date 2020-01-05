za’atar-chicken,-aubergine-and-squash-traybake-recipe

Tray bakes are among the simplest dishes to make. Bung everything into one tray – vegetables, meat or fish and flavours – and roast it together in the oven. No fuss and minimal washing-up. This particular combination is a personal favourite.

If you can’t find za’atar (a Middle Eastern spice blend) just substitute dried oregano and ground cumin instead.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

6

INGREDIENTS

12 chicken thigh fillets (skin removed)

1 butternut squash, peeled and diced into rough cubes

2 medium aubergines, diced into rough cubes

4 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp za’atar (or 1 tsp dried oregano 2 tsp ground cumin)

2 onions, peeled and cut into quarters

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 200C/ 180C fan/gas mark 6. In a large mixing bowl, drizzle the chicken thigh fillets, butternut squash and aubergines with the olive oil, then scatter over the za’atar. Mix well to coat each piece with the spice and oil. Tip on to a large roasting tray (you may need to use two) and add the onion quarters and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Roast for around 30 to 40 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft and the chicken is cooked all the way through. Serve with a rocket salad or some steamed seasonal greens on the side. Or if you would like to make it a little bit more special, serve topped with chopped coriander and pomegranate seeds, perhaps with some steamed new potatoes and a feta-dotted herby salad.

Recipe from Simply Good For You by Amelia Freer (Michael Joseph, £22). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk