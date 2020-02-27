yuvraj-singh,-wasim-akram-confirm-participation-in-bushfire-relief-match-in-australia

Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram Confirm Participation In Bushfire Relief Match In Australia

Sports
John koli0

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket last year. © BCCI

India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram are the first international players to confirm their availability for the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8. According to a www.cricket.com.au report, besides Yuvraj and Akram, legendary Australian opening partnership of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden is also set to be reunited after the burly Queenslander’s name was added to the squad list.

