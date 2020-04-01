yuvraj-singh-reacts-after-facing-backlash-for-supporting-pakistan’s-coronavirus-campaign

Yuvraj Singh was criticised by fans for showing support towards Shahid Afridi’s foundation. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh, former India cricketer, took to Instagram on Wednesday to clear his views on his earlier tweet that angered some fans on Twitter. Yuvraj Singh had urged fans to support former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “I really don’t understand how a msg to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’m an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind,” Yuvraj Singh wrote in his Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have unleashed a social media storm by backing former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.The two countries are bitter rivals and the move touched a raw nerve in India. Afridi’s appeal for donations to help people affected by the deadly virus in Pakistan has had overwhelming support from leading cricketers.Harbhajan urged people to contribute in a video message, and called on other cricketers in the two countries to make similar appeals.”These are testing times, it’s time to look out for each other,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter in a call for funds.While Afridi thanked the two, Indian Twitter users reacted with fury at the support for a rival player.”Do you have any sense?” wrote one Twitter user. “Lost respect” for Harbhajan Singh, added another. “Sorry guys you lost it.”India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013.World Cup-winning batsman Yuvraj, who made a return from cancer before finally retiring last year, has also raised money to fight coronavirus through his ‘YouWeCan’ foundation.India, which has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 24, has so far confirmed more than 1,600 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.(With AFP inputs)