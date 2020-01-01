yuvarathnaa-poster:-take-a-look-at-puneeth-rajkumar’s-new-avatar-from-santhosh-ananddram’s-film

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new look from Yuvarathnaa in unveiled on 1 January.PR Handout

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new look from his upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa was unveiled on 1 January to double the New Year celebration.The poster of the Power Star with a skelton was released directly online. [Crawl down to see the good quality poster]

Power Star’s Powerful Character

Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen in the role of a college student in Yuvarathnaa. The earlier posters from the movie had shown the Power Star in two different avatars. In the first look, he sported a pair of jeans and a hoody along with a pair of glasses. The tiger dancers around him indicated that he was in the action mood.

In the second poster, Appu was seen with a ruby ball. Thus paving way for the speculations of the movie being a sports entertainer. Nonetheless, our sources say that it is an action-packed entertainer aimed at youths and the family audience.

Trio’s Second Union

Hombale Films is bringing Puneeth Rajkumar and Santhosh Ananddram again after the blockbuster success of Raajakumara. The film has many firsts. Notably, Tamil and Telugu actress Sayyeshaa, granddaughter of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, is making her debut in Sandalwood.

Also, Bollywood actor Boman Irani is foraying into Kannada films with Yuvarathnaa. It has ensemble cast comprising of Dhananjay, Vasishta N Simha, Diganth, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Saikumar and Prakash Raj among many others.

Popular South Indian musician S Thaman, who had earlier scored music for Power, Chakravyuha, Zoom, Jaguar and Orange, is composing the music for Yuvarathnaa. The movie has Venkatesh Anguraj’s cinematography and Jnaanesh B Matad’s editing.

Yuvarathnaa is expected to release in April 2020.