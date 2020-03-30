yung-lean-is-playing-a-free-youtube-concert-this-week

Yung Lean has announced that he will be live streaming a special concert for free later this week. The event comes as many across the globe remain in isolation due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 2, the live performance will take place next to a Russian freighter in Stockholm’s Frihamnen harbor. Lean will be unleashing a solitary set of classics, new songs, and rare material from the back of a cargo truck.

According to an official press release, the 30-minute concert will be more of a cinematic experience than an impromptu live set. “This will be a very unique experience from a truly enigmatic artist so make sure to tune in,” the press release concludes.

Yung Lean announces his free concert following the release of “Boylife in EU,” a track that mirrors the past six years of his journey. You’ll be able to live stream the event on April 2 at 2 p.m. EST via YouTube or on yunglean.com.

