youtuber-jacksepticeye-raises-$200,000-in-under-four-hours-for-australian-bushfires

YouTuber JackSepticEye raised a whopping $200,000 (£150,000) for the Australian bushfires in under four hours.

The gamer – real name Seán William McLoughlin – took to his channel for a charity live stream and we’re impressed at the speed in which the money was raised.

Before getting to the $200,000, he tweeted: ‘Guess $150,000 was simple for you guys too so let’s do one better. $200,000 GOAL! Let’s crush it! #koalateelove.’

Only one hour later, Jack’s goal was reached.

He tweeted: ‘That was one of the craziest streams we’ve EVER done!! $200,000 raised in 4 hours is absolute insanity and I am incredibly grateful!

‘You’re all so generous and loving, the world needs that! Happy Australia Day to all of you celebrating it too,’ along with a flag and heart emoji.

Bushfires in Australia have ravaged three states, claiming 24 lives and destroying almost 2,000 homes.

Around half a billion animals are estimated to have perished in the flames.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on JackSepticEye’s tweet, complimenting the YouTuber for raising money for a good cause.

Actor Troy Barker commented: ‘When I grow up I wanna be you’.

‘Really happy to hear it went so well! Keep up the great work,’ another person tweeted.

One user praised: ‘Everyone CRUSHED it!! It’s so wholesome to see the community breaking so many goals and in such little time!

‘Thank you so much for doing this and thank you to everyone that helped! my heart is so full and happy to be in this community and helping the world become a better place.’

JackSepticEye isn’t the first streamer to donate to fight the Australian wildfires.

Fortnite star Ninja donated £23,000 to a stream raising money, much to the surprise of its organiser.

Numerous celebrities have been raising awareness and donating their own money to help deal with the crisis, and this has also extended to YouTubers and streamers.

One Australian YouTuber, Lachlan Power, who specialises in Fortnite, held a charity stream of his own whilst abroad in Japan.

His intention was to raise at least $10,000 (£8,000), but a single donation of $30,000 (£23,000) completely destroyed his target, and it came from Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins himself.

‘Ninja has just donated $30,000,’ said Lachlan, clearly taken aback and unsure if it was real or not.

‘I think that’s the real one, oh my god, you’re kidding. I don’t know what to say. I know he tweeted out that he wanted to do a lot for the bushfires and jeez I feel like that’s – that’s insane, Ninja.’





