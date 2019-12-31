youtuber-chloe-morello’s-hometown-faces-‘total-devastation’-in-australian-wildfires

YouTuber Chloe Morello has documented the ‘total devastation’ her hometown faced in the Australian wildfires, with her family home almost being lost.

The beauty guru shared horrifying images on her social media of the fires and smoke raging across Batemans Bay.

‘View from our motel as the fires burn my hometown,’ she wrote next to one of the photos. ‘So much of batemans bay on fire, if you’re in the area evacuate to a safe zone.’

She added: ‘Our home in surf beach is burned but my family and pet bird are safe. Mum and Ellie grabbed sentimental things like photo albums etc.

‘My father is returning from Victoria and left my Zias before we could tell him the the fire had suddenly encroached on the bay this morning.

‘Hoping he stops soon in a town safe and calls us. Many homes lost in Catalina and up in surf beach. Southerly will push fire up toward the town. Birdland animal park on fire! The poor animals!

‘Everyone be careful, stay hydrated, wear full sleeves and pants to protect from the heat and keep an eye out for one another. #batemansbay #australiafires.’

Despite Chloe being convinced that her family home was ‘most definitely gone,’ it was later revealed that a neighbour managed to save the house from the flames, with the YouTuber telling fans that her family are all safe.

‘I feel like I can’t be happy about this because everyone is still battling and people are still in danger,’ the 29-year-old added.

She went on to say: ‘Just heard over the radio that they need more fire trucks but there are none. “Total devastation” in the fire fighters words, no hope for many homes.’

Terrifying photos have been emerging from the country, as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record has worsened.

Many, including Chloe, have been advised to take shelter on the beaches.

