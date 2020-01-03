youtube-stars-austin-mcbroom-and-catherine-paiz-expecting-third-child-as-logan-paul-mocks-ultrasound

Ace Family’s Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz are expecting their third child together, revealing that they’ll be welcoming a baby boy.

The YouTube family vloggers shared the happy news with a sweet photo of Catherine’s bump, with Austin, and their two daughters Elle and Alaia placing their hands on it.

Catherine, who can be seen showing off her bump in a bikini at the beach, wrote: ‘I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world.

‘You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.’

Austin shared an ultrasound video of the baby, adding: ‘Dear son, you have an amazing strong beautiful mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful loving princesses waiting for you… #Yourfirstultrasound.’

Fans and friends have been quick to congratulate the couple, with Kylie Jenner writing: ‘Ahh congrats friend. You were made for this.’

‘Oh my gosh! The best thing ever! Congrats on your baby boy!!!’ another pal said, with one more telling them: ‘Wait what??! Congrats bruhhhh.’

However, Logan Paul had some other ideas as he commented on Austin’s video: ‘I love claymation.’

Alrighty then.

The couple, who are engaged, are best known for their vlogs featuring their daughters, with a recent video going in depth into Catherine’s first two pregnancies.

Last year, following accusations made by fellow YouTuber Cole Corrigan that he had raped a young woman, Austin issued a statement forcefully denying the claim.

In the statement, Austin said: ‘If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion defamation and slander. I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me.’

He added: ‘Thank you to all my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart. I don’t wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people.

‘My family and I dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying, extortion, slander and defamation of character is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: PewDiePie and Marzia Kjellberg snuggle up as they ring in New Year with YouTubers

MORE: YouTuber Manny MUA denies hooking up with James Charles as he lets go of Tati Westbrook ‘anguish’





