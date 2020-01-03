Home NEWS YouTube stars Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz expecting third child as Logan...

YouTube stars Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz expecting third child as Logan Paul mocks ultrasound

Mary Smith
Ace Family’s Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz are expecting their third child together, revealing that they’ll be welcoming a baby boy.

The YouTube family vloggers shared the happy news with a sweet photo of Catherine’s bump, with Austin, and their two daughters Elle and Alaia placing their hands on it.

Catherine, who can be seen showing off her bump in a bikini at the beach, wrote: ‘I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world.

‘You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.’

Austin shared an ultrasound video of the baby, adding: ‘Dear son, you have an amazing strong beautiful mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful loving princesses waiting for you… #Yourfirstultrasound.’

Fans and friends have been quick to congratulate the couple, with Kylie Jenner writing: ‘Ahh congrats friend. You were made for this.’

‘Oh my gosh! The best thing ever! Congrats on your baby boy!!!’ another pal said, with one more telling them: ‘Wait what??! Congrats bruhhhh.’

However, Logan Paul had some other ideas as he commented on Austin’s video: ‘I love claymation.’

Alrighty then.

The couple, who are engaged, are best known for their vlogs featuring their daughters, with a recent video going in depth into Catherine’s first two pregnancies.

Last year, following accusations made by fellow YouTuber Cole Corrigan that he had raped a young woman, Austin issued a statement forcefully denying the claim.

In the statement, Austin said: ‘If you have not heard, I have recently been a victim of extortion defamation and slander. I knew this was a cold world but never did I foresee something this disturbing upon me.’

He added: ‘Thank you to all my Ace Family members for all of your concerns and thank you to those who know my character and my heart. I don’t wish this upon anyone and I can only hope that those responsible for this learn from their mistakes and become better people.

‘My family and I dealing with this matter privately and taking legal action. Bullying, extortion, slander and defamation of character is something I will not stand for and I can promise that justice will be served.’



