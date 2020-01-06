your-success-is-because-of-your-privilege,-not-because-you’re-brilliant

The New Year brings with it all the fantasies of breaking bad habits and promising to get sexier, fitter or whatever else.

With the decade turning, this has led people to look back at how far they’ve come in the last decade.

The take home message? Chase your dreams! Work hard! Everything is possible and all obstacles are surmountable!

Yet, for people of colour and for anyone else who’s not the traditional white, middle-class ‘high achiever’, these accomplishments are looked over very differently.

There’s a prejudice facing any non-traditional face, voice or background that harms us all. Navigating the over-scrutiny, there is very little room we’re afforded for mistakes.

There’s a silent contempt we’re shown because we dare occupy spaces not designed for us and refuse to stay in our place.

Surviving in this context takes a degree of ‘wow’. See the national treatment of Diane Abbott if you doubt this for a minute.

It is simply not true that we can all, with hard work and determination, get to structures of power or achieve fame, fortune or materialistic success or even just safety.

I wish this was simply a reminder. Alas, it is not.

It is not inspirational for us to witness the display of ‘achievements’ from someone who was bound to succeed anyway, nor is it inspirational for us to watch ‘achievements’ directly take agency or welfare from others.

For so many of us, our successes – as we currently frame them – are too often based on systems of oppression and exploitation.

Celebrating individual successes ignores structural inequalities – patriarchy, racism, neo-colonialism, ableism, to mention just a few – that enabled us to achieve in the first place.

It minimises the impact of privilege and, because of the belief that these privileges are earned rather than given, means the status quo remains the status quo.

It is not a lack of inspiration that impairs most of us from ‘achieving’ nor is it a lack of hard work.

It is inequality. Designed, wished and constantly reproduced inequality.

And we can see this every day: working class kids have become so scared of university loans they are selecting themselves out of university education. Black managers become unwell by overworking trying to overcome systemic discrimination. Working women still have to choose between motherhood and the career they’ve invested years building.

This is ignored as society instead focuses on the few, oh so few, stories of ‘boy/girl/person done good’ from modest circumstances.

Society bundles together those few ‘diamonds in the rough’ who managed to break through all the challenges they faced to try and pretend that nothing is wrong.

All this while social inequality increases, mental health gets worse and racist and xenophobic hate crimes grow.

‘But, I know someone from the inner city who went to Oxford University! Women who lead board rooms exist! How can there be racism in the UK when we have brown politicians in the highest echelons of the government?’

See? This is how it works.

In 2020, instead of reflecting on these so-called achievements, let’s concentrate on redefining what success means.

‘Success’ should take into account the fact that we are fundamentally interconnected.

Success should mean bringing the lowest up towards a level playing field, however unlikely, rather than shouting about achievements that come at the expense of others.

It’s a big ask but if there was one New Year’s resolution to focus on, surely it should be one where the most talented and inspirational are allowed to be seen as the most talented and inspirational rather than leaving the privileged to get the credit for something that wasn’t their idea in the first place.

Then, only then, can we celebrate success as a society rather than individuals.

Guilaine Kinouani is the founder of racereflections.co.uk

