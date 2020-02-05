your-morning-briefing:-what-you-should-know-for-wednesday,-february-5

The latest headlines in your inbox

‘Final’ flight set to pull stranded Brits from China virus epicentre

British nationals still stranded in the epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak will be flown home on a “final” evacuation flight scheduled for Sunday.

The Foreign Office confirmed last night it was chartering another plane to bring Britons back from virus-hit Wuhan.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab had earlier urged all Brits in China to leave the nation “if they can” amid the outbreak.

Mr Raab said the “final” UK flight will have enough space to allow all British nationals remaining in Hubai to leave.

Pelosi rips up Trump State of the Union script after handshake snub

Donald Trump ignored Nancy Pelosi’s offer of a handshake before he launched into his State of the Union address.

The president turned away as the House Speaker, who led the impeachment proceedings against him, reached out to shake his hand.

Mr Trump’s snub set the tone for his condemnation of political rivals as he addressed the nation last night.

He began the annual address by setting out his case for re-election and boasting he has created a “great American comeback” before tearing into Democrats over healthcare.

The US leader concluded his speech, Ms Pelosi stood up and tore her copy of the president’s script in two behind his back.

Pete Buttigieg takes early lead in Iwoa caucuses after delay chaos

Pete Buttigieg has taken early lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses, with 26.9 per cent of the vote.

He was closely followed by Bernie Sanders in second on 25.1 per cent, with former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth place with 15.6.

Streatham terrorist ‘stabbed woman while knife still in packaging’

A woman attacked by the Streatham terrorist has revealed she escaped harm only because he tried to stab her with a knife that was still in its plastic packaging.

The woman, 36, originally from the Dominican Republic, told how being caught in Sudesh Amman’s knife rampage in south London was “horrific” and “like a movie”.

She told how she is struggling to walk the streets again after the traumatic experience on Sunday afternoon.

Amman, 20, was shot dead by police on Sunday after grabbing the knife from a shop and attacking two bystanders in Streatham High Road.

Charles names Katy Perry as British Asian Trust ambassador

Prince Charles has named pop princess Katy Perry as the new ambassador of his British Asian Trust.

At a black tie reception and dinner in London, the Prince of Wales announced the singer as an ally in the fight against child labour in India.

As they met at the beginning Perry, who first met Charles in India three months ago, told him “hello again” and said that she heard that he talked to his plants.

Charles laughed and replied: “I would prefer it if you sang to them.”

On this day…

1782: Spain captured Minorca from the British.

1811: The Prince of Wales became Prince Regent on the established insanity of George III.

1924: The BBC “pips”, or time signals, from Greenwich Observatory, were heard for the first time.

1936: Charles Chaplin’s film Modern Times had its premiere in America.

1953: Sweet rationing ended in Britain after eleven years in force.

1957: Bill Haley & His Comets arrived in London at the start of their British tour and received a wildly enthusiastic welcome.

1967: The Musicians’ Union banned the Rolling Stones’s Let’s Spend The Night Together from Eamonn Andrews’s television show.

1982: Laker Airlines, created by former pilot Sir Freddie Laker to cut prices and make air travel more accessible, collapsed with debts of £270 million.

1994: A mortar bomb exploded in the main market square in Sarajevo killing 68 and wounding 200 people.