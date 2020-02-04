your-morning-briefing:-what-you-should-know-for-tuesday,-february-4

The latest headlines in your inbox

Streatham terror attacker ‘wanted to kill an MP’

The terrorist behind the Streatham attack had reportedly told fellow inmates in jail that he wanted to murder an MP.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was released from Belmarsh prison just days before he was shot dead by police during a knife attack in south London on Sunday.

Amman had voiced his intentions to “take out” MPs, a former prisoner who spent time with him told The Times.

The source said the attacker had also and mocked up an Islamic State-style execution.

China virus cases rise to 20,000 as first death confirmed in Hong Kong

The first coronavirus death has been reported in Hong Kong as the total number of people infected by the illness in China surpassed 20,000.

The death is only the second outside of mainland China and comes as the country faced increasing pressure in a race to stop the spread of the virus.

It comes after the semi-autonomous territory shut almost all of its land and sea border crossings with the mainland.

Iowa caucus results ‘delayed’ as Democratic party carries out ‘quality checks’

The US Democratic presidential nominating race has got off to a slow and rocky start in Iowa.

The results of the state’s caucuses were delayed for hours while party officials double-checked “inconsistencies” in the initial count.

The Iowa state party said it was doing “quality checks” on the results and found “inconsistencies in the reporting” of the data from the caucus sites.

Iowa is the first state to choose a November election challenger to Republican president Donald Trump.

Long-Bailey sorry for calling man with brain damage ‘practical vegetable’

Rebecca Long-Bailey has been forced to apologise for describing a man with brain damage as a “practical vegetable”.

She used the phrase by “mistake,” a spokesperson for the shadow business secretary said following reports of the comment that came at a hustings.

The Labour leadership hopeful reportedly used the term to describe the husband of a Salford constituent who had suffered a serious accident.

Love Island viewers turn on Callum

Love Island viewers have turned on Callum after a new girl caught his eye straight after he arrived at Casa Amor.

Last night’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw the boys move out of the main villa into a new home, with six new girls.

The original girls welcomed six new boys into the main villa.

Despite being coupled up with Shaughna throughout most of the series, Callum seemed excited to meet some newcomers and quickly honed in on model Molly Smith.

The pair bonded over Manchester, where they both live, and when Molly asked if she could share a bed with Callum he told her to “jump in”.

On this day…

1929: The first area of “Green Belt” was approved, five miles of land near Hendon, Middlesex.

1945: The Yalta Conference between Allied leaders Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin opened in the Crimea.

1948: Ceylon became a self-governing dominion within the Commonwealth. It later changed its name to Sri Lanka.

1962: The first colour supplement was published by The Sunday Times with features on pop art.​

1987: Dennis Conner’s US crew won back the America’s Cup from Australia.

1990: The New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee (later to be knighted) became the first man to take 400 Test wickets.

2004: The social networking site Facebook was founded by Mark Zuckerberg.