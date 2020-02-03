your-morning-briefing:-what-you-should-know-for-monday,-february-3

The latest headlines in your inbox

Police raids after Streatham terror attack

Two homes have been raided by anti-terror police following yesterday’s attack in Streatham that left three people injured.

Police say the man shot by officers after two people were stabbed was a convicted terrorist called Sudesh Amman.

It is understood he was released in the past few weeks after being jailed for three years and four months in December 2018.

Search warrants have been executed at homes in south London and Bishop’s Stortford, the Metropolitan Police said this morning, but no arrests have been made.

A man in his 40s who was stabbed is no longer considered to have life-threatening injuries while a woman in his 50s has been discharged from hospital. A third person received minor injuries believed to be caused by glass following the discharge of a police firearm and continues to receive treatment.

1917 dominated the Baftas

War epic 1917 has swept up at the British Academy film awards but the ceremony faced criticism for lack of diversity among its nominees.

Sir Sam Mendes’ film won seven of the nine prizes it was nominated for, including best film, outstanding British film, best director and best cinematography.

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker and used his speech to address the fact only white performers were nominated this year.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy and Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for Marriage Story.

Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, missed the ceremony because of “family obligations”.

BAFTAs 2020: Winners – In pictures

Britain and EU prepare for trade stage of Brexit

The UK and European Union will discover the distance between their respective ambitions for a trade deal as both sides prepare to reveal their hand.

Boris Johnson, in a speech in London today, is due to announce he would rather collapse the talks and leave without any formal trade agreement if Brussels pushes for the UK to continue following the bloc’s rules after the transition period ends in 2021.

The Prime Minister will push for a Canada-style free trade agreement.

In an indication of the gulf between the two sides, the EU is expected to argue that the UK should be treated differently to past free trade partners due to the threat it poses to the single market.

Kate’s powerful appeal over children’s mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge has urged young children to be brave by talking about their mental health problems.

Kate is patron of charity Place2Be and has written a special message of support to help launch Children’s Mental Health Week 2020, telling youngsters that sharing a worry or asking help is “incredibly courageous”.

Shakira and J-Lo stun during Super Bowl show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez delivered a colourful display of Latin pride during their much-anticipated Super Bowl half-time show. The pop superstars’ performance in Miami during the biggest event in the US sporting calendar was the first time two Latina woman have headlined the show.

And for the record, the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49rs 31-20.

On this day…

1730: The first stock exchange quotations were published in the Daily Advertiser, London.

1877: Chopsticks, the novelty piano piece, was registered at the British Museum.

1959: Buddy Holly, US singer and guitarist, died in an air crash, aged 22. With him were fellow rock ‘n’ rollers Ritchie Valens and JP “Big Bopper” Richardson.

1960: British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan made his historic “wind of change” speech to the South African Parliament in Cape Town, predicting the growth of national consciousness.

1966: The Russians made the first rocket-assisted controlled landing on the Moon with Luna 9.

1977: The Government said it would hold referendums in Scotland and Wales on devolution.

1983: UK unemployment hit a record high of 3.22 million.