your-morning-briefing:-what-you-should-know-for-friday,-january-31

PM to hail ‘dawn of new era’ as UK leaves EU tonight

Boris Johnson is set to hail the “dawn of a new era” as he addresses the nation on Brexit day just before the historic moment the UK leaves the EU.

At 11pm tonight, bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken.

Brexit day is expected to be greeted with both protests and celebrations up and down the country.

The Prime Minister will say the night will mark “the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act”.

He will chair a meeting of his Cabinet in Sunderland.

The city in the north of England was the first to back Brexit when results were announced after the 2016 referendum.

Brits stranded in China virus epicentre head home on evacuation flight

British nationals who were trapped at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China have caught their evacuation flight back to the UK.

Their plane left Wuhan, where the deadly illness is believed to have originated, on Thursday night and were expected to arrive at 1pm today (UK time).

The flight, which had military medics on board, will land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and passengers will then be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

More than 80 Britons were on board.

It comes after an international health emergency was declared by the World Health Organisation over the deadly illness.

So far, the virus has caused 213 deaths. There have been 9,692 confirmed cases worldwide.

Australia declares state of emergency in capital over wildfires

Australia has declared a state of emergency for the capital city of Canberra and surrounding region as wildfires continue to rage.

The alert was issued as soaring temperatures and strong winds threatened to propel a large bushfire beyond the control of firefighters.

Officials said an uncontrolled fire on the doorstep of Canberra had grown to 185 sq km, almost 8 per cent of the territory’s land mass.

The combination of extreme heat, wind, and a dry landscape will place suburbs in Canberra’s south at risk, they said.

Raab dismisses Andrew and Dunn suspect ‘swap’

Dominic Raab has dismissed the idea of “haggling” for Prince Andrew to help the Jeffrey Epstein investigation in the US in return for Harry Dunn’s suspected killer’s return to the UK.

Mr Dunn’s parents want to see Andrew’s sought-after testimony in the Epstein case used as a bargaining chip to secure the extradition of Anne Sacoolas.

A potential swap was mooted at press conference with Foreign Secretary Mr Raab and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in London yesterday.

But Mr Raab said: “There is no barter, it’s a rules-based approach.”

Strictly’s Giovanni splits from Ashley Roberts

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has announced he has split from Ashley Roberts after more than a year of dating.

The couple got together in 2018 after meeting while both appearing on the BBC ballroom show.

Roberts, 38, is yet to publicly address the split.

The singer and Heart Radio presenter is currently busy promoting the Pussycat Dolls’ new music and upcoming tour.

On this day…

1606: Guy Fawkes, chief conspirator in the Gunpowder Plot, was hung, drawn and quartered.

1868: The four great bronze lions at the base of Nelson’s Column were completed by painter Sir Edwin Landseer and positioned in Trafalgar Square.

1910: Dr Crippen poisoned his wife, then cut her in small pieces and buried her remains in the cellar.

1943: Field Marshal Paulus surrendered the German 6th Army to the Russians at Stalingrad – the worst single defeat in German military history.

1953: More than 300 people died in widespread flooding in Kent, Essex and East Anglia.

1983: Wearing seat belts in cars became compulsory in Great Britain.

1991: Allied forces recaptured the Saudi border town of Khafji in the first ground battle of the Gulf War.

