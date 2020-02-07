your-morning-briefing:-what-you-should-know-for-friday,-february-7

The latest headlines in your inbox

Third UK coronavirus patient ‘caught deadly illness in Singapore’

The third person in the UK to be diagnosed with coronavirus caught the deadly illness in Singapore, it is understood.

They tested positive in Brighton before being transferred to an infectious diseases unit at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

It comes as the government issued new advice to travellers arriving in the UK from places worst affected by the virus, which has killed 565 worldwide.

Those returning from Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea are being advised to self-isolate if they fell unwell.

Teen ‘told of plan to kill’ before throwing boy, 6, from Tate viewing platform

A teenager who threw a child from a tenth-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern spoke of a plan to push someone from a high building a year earlier.

A recording has emerged appearing to show Jonty Bravery telling one of his carers about how he would kill someone and go to prison.

Bravery went on to throw a six-year-old boy over the railings the famous London art gallery.

The child suffered brain injuries, broken arms and legs, and a fractured spine when he landed on a fifth floor roof at the tourist attraction.

Bravery, of Ealing in west London, admitted a charge of attempted murder in December and is due to be sentenced this month.

Meredith Kercher’s dad dies ‘after hit-and-run’ near London home

The father of Meredith Kercher, a British student murdered in Italy, has died after being involved in a suspected hit-and-run.

John Kercher was found on the pavement with a broken arm and leg near his home in south London three weeks ago.

The 77-year-old was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries last Saturday.

His daughter was murdered in 2007.

Her American housemate Amanda Knox and Knox’s Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted of murder but later cleared on appeal.

Trump ‘apoplectic’ in call with Johnson after Huawei move

Donald Trump reportedly blasted Boris Johnson with “apoplectic” rage during a heated phone call after the UK’s move to allow Huawei into its 5G network.

The Prime Minister defied repeated lobbying and warnings from the US to rule that the Chinese firm could play a limited role in the UK’s infrastructure.

The move has been a particularly thorny one for Mr Johnson, with his Brexit plans relying heavily on striking an ambitious free trade deal with the US.

Love Island recoupling sends shockwaves through villa

Love Island delivered its most action-packed recoupling of the series yet, as the Casa Amor villa reunited with the main abode.

After some time apart, the Islanders were each given the choice of whether to recouple with someone new or stay faithful to their partner.

Nas and Callum decided to recouple – sending shockwaves through the villa.

On this day…

1301: The infant Edward of Caernarfon, who later became Edward II, was named Prince of Wales by his father, the English king Edward I.

1812: Charles Dickens was born at Landport, Portsmouth.

1845: The Portland Vase, a 10-inch Roman glass vessel, was smashed by a hooligan while on loan to the British Museum. It was successfully restored.

1940: Walt Disney’s Pinocchio had its world premiere.

1976: Two ladies made sporting history: Joan Bazely became the first woman referee of an all-male football match at Croydon, and Diana Thorne became the first woman jockey to win under National Hunt Rules.

1990: In the USSR, the Central Committee agreed to end the communist monopoly on power, paving the way for a multi-party democracy.

1991: The IRA launched a mortar bomb attack on 10 Downing Street from a van in Whitehall. No one was hurt.