🔥Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, April 3🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

PM faces questions over ‘immunity passports’ for recovered coronavirus patients

Boris Johnson faces fresh questions over the UK’s coronavirus battleplan after it emerged controversial “immunity passports” could be issued to patients who have recovered.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the government is considering handing out the documents to allow people to start getting “back to normal life” amid a nationwide lockdown.

But experts have been quick to criticise the potential move, describing it as “dangerous” and warning it could lead to people deliberately trying to get infected to obtain one of the certificates.

Charles to open London’s NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link

Prince Charles will today open London’s huge new NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link as he pays tribute to those on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

The heir to the throne will also thank those who have worked “tirelessly” to create the new medical facility at the ExCel centre to ease the growing pressure on hospitals amid the crisis.

The Prince of Wales will carry out the engagement from Birkhall, his home in Scotland on the Balmoral estate, where he is recovering after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Corbyn’s wife defends outgoing Labour leader’s legacy in rare intervention

Jeremy Corbyn’s wife has defended the ongoing Labour leader’s legacy in a rare public intervention before his successor is named.

Laura Alvarez said it was difficult to watch her husband be “vilified” and attacked by his own party during his five years in the top job.

His wife of seven years has steered clear of making public comments since the 70-year-old was elected Labour leader in 2015.

But as Mr Corbyn prepares to stand down on Saturday when his replacement is revealed, she decided to speak out and issue a warning to those vying to take his position.

Soaring temperatures to last into next week

Britain is set to enjoy yet even more sunshine and unseasonably high temperatures after a weekend of heat, with the mercury expected to hit 20C on Sunday,

After a weekend hotter than Greece and Portugal, even more warm weather is on the way.

Temperatures are expected to peak at about 16 – 17C on Monday. That’s far above the average for this time of year, which is around 12C.

The hot weather comes as Brits are still being told to stay at home and comply with the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

Nation’s biggest stars pay tribute to NHS

Celebrities make a show of thanks for frontline NHS key workers

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Beckham, Sir Elton John and Daniel Craig were among A-listers who paid tribute to NHS staff risking their lives to fight coronavirus.

Celebrities from the world of film, television, music and sport were filmed holding up a placards bearing the hashtag slogans OurNHSPeople and ThankYouNHS.

The video was shared as the nation saluted key workers for a second successive Thursday.

Up and down the country grateful Britons stood on their doorsteps and hung out of windows to clap, cheer and bang pots and pans to show their appreciation for key workers.