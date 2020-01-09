your-bushfire-donation-may-not-reach-australia-for-months

People donating to help victims of the catastrophic bushfires in Australia are concerned their money may take months to get there.

Millions have been given, with £25 million sent to the NSW Rural Fire Service through comedian Celeste Barber’s campaign alone.

But some who donated through the PayPal Giving Fund got an unwelcome surprise when they realised it would take anywhere from 15 to 90 days for their donation to reach relief teams.

On its website, the non-for-profit auxiliary states that charities enrolled with PayPal Giving Fund will receive funds raised within 45 days of the original donation on Facebook and payouts are issued around the end of each month.

However, organisations that aren’t enrolled with PayPal Giving Fund will have the money distributed to them by online payment or check within 90 days of receiving a donation.

Although the policy is clear on donation pages, it has still spurred astonishment among some donors who had hoped their money would make a positive impact immediately.

As per @jezzster is there any way @PayPal @AskPayPal you could expedite the funds raised as part of @celestebarber_’s @Facebook RFS fundraiser? 15-90 days is a long time given the urgency of the situation in Australia. People need help now, not in 3 months #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/RxTLaWgHMx — Alex Wain (@alexwain) January 4, 2020

Is it normal for PayPal Giving Fund to hold on to $20M for up to 90 days for funds that are urgently needed for #AustraliaFires? Would it be more efficient to donate directly to the Fund mentioned? pic.twitter.com/OKE0UEJvXT — Shahed Chowdhuri @ Microsoft (@shahedC) January 5, 2020

@PayPal @Facebook 90 days? #AustralianBushfire pic.twitter.com/Le9HEN41yb — Anne-Lie Lokko (@lokkomotion) January 5, 2020

Alex Wain, 38, who lives in Sydney, told Metro.co.uk: ‘To hold onto $30-$50M in donations for a minimum of 15 days to a maximum of 90 is insane.

‘People who have lost their homes, volunteer firefighters who need more resources, farmers who have lost their livestock, winemakers who have lost their vineyards – those are the people who need that money as soon as possible.’

He added that 15 days could be ‘the difference between getting your life back and rebuilding verse sitting there literally in a pile of ash wondering how you are going to continue’, while 90 days could ‘literally kick people while they’re down and out on their knees’.

Jeremy Bowell, 38, claimed ‘if the donations took 90 days, then PayPal might as well wait until the next fire season as it will be too little, too late’.

He said: ‘I’ve felt helpless watching the fires. The scale of the disaster is like nothing I’ve seen before…

‘While I’m grateful that PayPal and Facebook are covering the transaction costs, I feel that the timeline to provide donations to charities is far too long, not just for the situation in Australia but for other charities who raise funds through PayPal Giving.’

A spokesperson for the PayPal Giving Fund and Facebook told Metro.co.uk all donations must go through the appropriate checks and processes to ensure that all the money ends up going to the right accounts and organisations.

There are also ‘some financial security and charity status checks that are mandatory and that simply cannot be short-cut’.

However, they added: ‘Facebook Australia and PayPal Giving Fund Australia recognise the importance of donated funds being granted swiftly for the purpose of disaster relief and we are working with NSW Rural Fire Service to do everything we can to expedite the process and grant donated funds to them as soon as possible.





‘100% of the money donated to charities on Facebook through PayPal Giving Fund is received by them.’

‘PayPal Giving Fund Australia is a non-for-profit auxiliary of PayPal Australia. It does not make interest from any donations.’

While many donors may hope their money would be used immediately – no matter how they send it – relief funds don’t always work this way.

Jessica Bowman, Founder and CEO of The Good Cause, a social enterprise that reviews Australia’s largest charities, says it can take a long time for organisations to determine how to spend much of the money they receive.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘Generally, a charity that receives an unexpected influx of donations takes a long time – in many cases more than 12 months – to figure out how to spend it.

‘That’s not to say that the money will be wasted, it’s just that the donations are unlikely to be used for immediate assistance.

‘It’s more likely they will be used for medium-term recovery, like the purchase of firefighting vehicles and equipment.’

For those who are keen for their money to provide instant relief, Jessica recommends donating to Red Cross Australia which provides emergency assistance at evacuation centres and issues cash grants to those affected.

The Salvation Army Disaster Appeal is also ‘providing meals to evacuees and frontline responders, and will continue to provide whatever support is needed as the situation develops’, according to Major Topher Holland, General Manager Strategic Emergency and Disaster Management.

However, Jessica adds it’s important to recognise that medium to long term support is ‘essential for recovery’.

She said: ‘Suffering will endure long after the world has forgotten about this event. Research by The University of Melbourne showed that the effects of a catastrophic bushfire can remain 10-years post-disaster.

‘Immediate assistance is important, but equally (if not more) important is assisting communities to recover and rebuild after such an event.’