youngster-in-new-zealand-perfectly-imitates-jasprit-bumrah’s-bowling-action.-watch-video

Jasprit Bumrah has proven himself to be one of the most difficult bowlers to face, especially in the death overs. With an arsenal that consists of dangerous yorkers and deceptive slower balls, Bumrah is economical as well as a prolific wicket-taker. One of the factors that make him so difficult to play is his unique bowling action, which batsmen have trouble decoding. And as Bumrah has gained more popularity across the globe, more people have been trying to imitate his action.Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Saturday retweeted a video of a young boy from Auckland perfectly replicating Bumrah’s bowling action in training.Ollie Pringle, a cricket coach in New Zealand, had tweeted the video and said “How good is this kids impersonation of @Jaspritbumrah93 in Auckland. @BCCI @BLACKCAPS #woweee.”Watch his brilliant impersonation of the India pacer here:

How good is this kids impersonation of @Jaspritbumrah93 in Auckland. @BCCI @BLACKCAPS #woweee pic.twitter.com/0XDtSEqWaW

— Ollie Pringle (@OlliePringle63) February 7, 2020″Impressive,” Mike Hesson wrote while retweeting the video.”Haha that’s class,” tweeted former England cricketer James Taylor in response to the video.”What a joy to see nz kids imitating indian bowler? Reminds me of time when we Indians kids pretended to be Sir Richard Hadlee,” a user tweeted.”Might as well start getting that left knee and back roused up from now,” tweeted another.”That lead up to the crease is exactly identical! Wow,” another user tweeted.Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently in Auckland for India’s second ODI against New Zealand, returned to international cricket last month after a long spell with injury.While he is yet to return to his best since his return to fitness, Bumrah put in a match-winning performance in the fifth T20I against New Zealand. Bumrah blew hot and cold through the series that India won 5-0.